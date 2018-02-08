DARTS: Gurney targets first ever Premier League victory

Daryl Gurney is hoping to secure his first ever win the Premier League tonight as he meets the Bully Boy Michael Smith at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena.

Gurney kicked off the tournament last week with a draw against five times world champion Raymond van Barneveld, but suffered double trouble in Dublin missing three darts to win the match and only hitting six in 23 attempts.

“I’d so many darts to win that game it was unbelievable, but it could have been worse I could have missed more doubles than I did and lost the game,” said the World Grand Prix Champion.

Gurney has met Smith eight times with the St Helen’s thrower edging the head-to-head 5-3, but Superchin defeated the Bully Boy 6-0 in last 32 of the UK Open Qualifiers 2 last Saturday before he was knocked out in the quarter finals by eventual winner Michael van Gerwen.

Smith won the UK Open Qualifiers 3 on Sunday and started his Premier League campaign with an unlikely win over two time World Champion Gary Anderson winning six legs of the spin after trailing 5-1.

Gurney and Smith are first on stage and the 31-year-old wants two points.

“Hopefully in Cardiff I’ll not miss any doubles and try and get the win,” he said

“Michael Smith is more of a natural dart player than I am I do a wee bit of forcing he looks like an Adrian Lewis or Gary Anderson type of player there is really no effort, I’m looking forward to that gamer I want to play Michael and I want to play them all, I’m looking forward to the atmosphere in Cardiff and hopefully I get a good reception there.”