Daryl Gurney draws against James Wade in Premier League

Daryl Gurney produced a 10-dart last leg to earn a draw in the Premier League against James Wade.

The point at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool keeps Superchin in the hunt for the play-offs next month.

Gurney has dropped to sixth in the table but he is one of four players locked on 12 points as the battle for the O2 looks like going to the wire.

Gurney missed darts in leg nine to go 6-3 up and take control of the match.

Scores of 131, 135 and 105 left Gurney 130 after nine darts in the first leg but he missed D4 and Wade pounced.

Gurney levelled with a 70 checkout on tops in the next leg.

The world No.3 broke in the third taking out 90 in two darts with a T20 followed by D15.

Gurney kicked off the sixth leg with two 18Os but he failed to find a treble with his seventh dart, however he hit D10 to restore his two-leg advantage.

Gurney wasted two darts at D8 in leg nine for a double break and Wade punished with D12.

Wade took leg 13 on 10 but Gurney seized the last leg, finishing on D8 to take a share of the spoils.