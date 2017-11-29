Daryl Gurney offers to purchase sports kits for Derry school

Derry darts star, Daryl Gurney, has offered to pay for the kits for several sports teams at his former school in the city.

Gurney, 31, has said he will pay for kits for the hockey team and three football teams at Lisneal College in Derry.

"We are absolutely buzzing at the news that PDC and World Grand Prix Champion Daryl SUPERCHIN Gurney will be our new football and hockey team sponsor," reads a message on the Lisneal College Facebook page.

"Daryl has also agreed to visit school to meet some of his fans at our darts club."

The school added: "Everyone at #TEAMLISNEAL wishes to thank Daryl, MDA Promotions and Hayley Gurney for their support and goodwill."

Gurney is currently ranked at number four in the world.

In 2017 he reached the semi-final stage of both the European Championship and the UK Open.