Daryl Gurney through to third round at PDC World Championship

Daryl Gurney is through to the next round of the PDC World championship after a win last night.

Gurney played really well to brush aside Ross Smith 3-0 after not letting his rival into the encounter. Sealing his win with an 88 checkout to book his place in the third round.

And William O’Connor is up and running at the World Championship, after recording his first Alexandra Palace win on his second visit to the famous north London venue.

The Irishman easily accounted for Dutch debutant Yordi Meeuwisse and is safely through to the second round where he will face James Wilson tonight.

“It took pressure off, it was nice to get over after last year’s performance,” he reflected. I took a lot from last year. Anytime I go over, whether I win or lose I try and learn a bit.

The Limerick man endured a disappointing WDC debut 12 months ago

“I learned from last year It’s not, the atmosphere is totally different The whole occasion is different but I have learned how to deal with that.”