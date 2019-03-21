Daryl Gurney topples world champion Michael van Gerwen in Berlin

Daryl Gurney produced a seasonal best performance in the Premier League to topple world champion Michael van Gerwen in Berlin.

It was only Gurney’s fourth win against the Green Machine in 23 attempts and one win from his two matches next week guarantees Superchin will be in the second phase of the competition after Judgement Night in Rotterdam.

Gurney moves up to seventh in the table ahead of Michael Smith.

“I wanted a point out of this game. The main thing is I want to play in Belfast again because I only get to play there once a year so I’m looking forward to that if I can get out of this phase,” said Gurney.

“I went 2-0 down then hit a couple of trebles which kept me in the game and I took out a couple of finishes.”

MVG took a scrappy first leg then punished Gurney for missing two doubles in the next leg by taking out 57 on tops for a 2-0 lead and a break of throw.

Gurney found his power scoring in the next leg with a 140 and a 123 before missing the bull for a 132, while MVG missed tops for a 114 and a 3-0 lead before Superchin hit D8 to break back.

A 140 and a 171 allowed Gurney to the double first but he missed two, however the Dutchman couldn’t take advantage missing tops and the world No.5 levelled on D5.

Back to back 180s allowed van Gerwen to restore his lead but Gurney levelled with a D8 finish in leg six.

Three ton-plus scores including a maximum helped Gurney take the lead for the first time.

More power scoring allowed Gurney to open a two-leg cushion as he took out D8 to go 5-3 up.

The world No.1 responded with two maximums and finished the leg on D16.

Gurney produced some steady scoring in leg 10 before hitting treble 18 and D16 for an 86 finish to move within a leg of victory.

He then missed the bull for a 161 finish and van Gerwen checked out 93 on D10 to force a last leg.

Gurney hit a 140 and a ton to take control despite MVG hitting a maximum, another 140 from Gurney left tops which he pinged to claim two valuable points.