Daryl Gurney: World Championship darts hopes gone after loss to Jamie Lewis

Daryl Gurney’s World Championship dream came to an end in the last 32 at the hands of last year’s beaten semi finalist Jamie Lewis.

Gurney who lifted the last major title before the world championships was an odds on favourite to beat the Welshman who is ranked 23 places below the world No5 but Superchin’s power scoring deserted him on the Ally Pally stage.

Lewis held leads of 2-0 and 3-1 but an out of sorts Gurney fired back with eight out of nine legs and raced into a 2-0 lead in the deciding set.

Gurney looked set to wrap the match but with one dart in hand for D16 Superchin strayed into the D8 bed and Lewis pounced to win four legs in the row and set up a last 16 showdown with Dave Chisnall.

Gurney was under pressure from the first leg but hit the bull to hold his throw, the players exchanged legs before both had double trouble but Lewis prevailed to win the set 3-2.

Lewis kicked of the second set with an 11 darter and won the next two legs to double his advantage.

Set five went to a deciding leg Lewis missed darts for a 3 set lead before Gurney hit D4 with the last dart in hand after two misses.

Gurney broke the Lewis throw for the first time in set four but the Welshman won it 3-1 to restore his two set lead.

A 160 checkout in the first leg of the fifth set seemed to inspire Gurney and he whitewashed Lewis.

Gurney won the sixth set 3-1 to set up a decider.

Superchin went 2-0 up before failing to checkout 32 for the match and Lewis punished on tops ad won the next leg to force a tie breaker where the game must be won by two clear legs.

Gurney had the advantage of throwing first but missed four darts to win the leg, Lewis punished with a D10, the Welshman clinched victory with a 64 checkout on D8.