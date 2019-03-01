David Flynn and Catherine Whoriskey will be ones to beat at Walled City race

David Flynn and Catherine Whoriskey will start favourites for today’s Walled City 10 miler in Derry.

The event promoted by City of Derry Spartans has attracted a maximum 1300 entries.

Flynn from Clonliffe in Dublin is a sub two hours 20 Marathon performer.

He recently ran a best of64:32 for Half Marathon in Marrakesh and is aiming for a big spring Marathon.

With defending champion Scott Rankin out with injury the opposition will come from last years runner-up Neil Weir.

Karol Duggan,Gary Slevin,Declan Power and Mark Mullan will also feature.

Catherine Whoriskey returns after the birth of her second child.

The 2017 winner - from the promoting club - has also had success in the Derry Marathon and Waterside Half Marathon and will be hard to oppose.

Sarah Lavery from Beechmount, a brilliant second in the Senior Cross Country is an interesting entry and will go well.

Also looking to make an impression will be last years third placer Gemma McDonald, Jodi Smith and Intermediate winner Ciara Toner.

The home club have Jackie McMonagle, Hannah Shields and Denise Ward.

The action opens with a Wheelchair classic between Karol Doherty and James Davin at 9 50 with the main field at 10 o’clock