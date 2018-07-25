Father and daughter pairing claim the honours at North West GC

Eileen Moyles and Ann McCloskey from the North West Golf Club presenting a chq to Donall Henderson and Mary Willis Foyle Hospice. The money raised through a recent golf competition.
In the Open Mixed in aid of Irish Cancer Society - leading the way with 45 points was the father and daughter team of Bryan and Alana Northey from Ballyliffin.

Runners up were Colin Barlow and Deirdre Britton (11) with 43 pts.

Third was Anne and Dudley Coyle (30) 41 pts, fourth was Roisín Timoney and Delwyn Montgomery (14) 39 bot.

Back 9 winners were Hugh Duffy and Roisín Williamson (16) 20 bot.

The Visitors’ prize went to J. McGeoghan and A. Northey, Ballyiffin.

Thanks go to everyone who sponsored prizes or gave donations.