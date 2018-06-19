GOLF: Michael McGeady fires course record 62 to secure Belvoir Park Pro-Am win

Michael McGeady (Evolve Golf Coaching) fired a record breaking nine under par 62 as he cruised to victory in the Belvoir Park Pro-Am on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old Derry based professional carded nine pars, two eagles, six birdies and one bogey as he beat the previous best, a 65 posted by member Barry Cashman.

“As players we need courses to be in great condition to shoot really low scores and Belvoir was superb today,” said Michael who admitted he was lucky to finish his round before afternoon rain made the going much tougher for the later starters.

McGeady has made a very strong start to the season and is currently leading the PGA in Ireland Order of Merit. His success in Belfast follows a second place finish last Sunday at the Carne Pro-Am and a victory at the Heritage Challenge Pro-Am at the start of the month.

“I’m playing nice golf at the minute, just taking it one shot at a time,” added Michael.

“My game has matured. I’m not taking on risky shots which I might have done in the past.”

Ciaran Molloy (Ardee GC) and Neil O’Briain (Old Conna GC) finished in second place at Belvoir Park, five shots behind the winner.