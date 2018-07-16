Great performance by Dunfanaghy juniors

The Dunfanaghy juniors overcame Ballybofey and Stranorlar 5-1 in two ‘Ryder Cup’ style home and away legs on Thursday night and Friday morning past to progress to the semi-final of the Donegal Youth Matchplay Cup.

The team consisted of Luke Kelly and Conor Hanna, James Sweeney and James Marriott and Carlos O’Reilly and Rory Kelly in the four-ball better-ball format.

The standard of golf played was incredible over the the legs, with the top match of Luke and Conor versus Thomas McMenamin and Patrick Carr consisting of no less than 13 birdies between them!

The high standard of golf was consistent through the other matches, and was ​accompanied by great sportsmanship between the two teams.

The boys will play either Ballyliffin or Buncrana in the semi-final during August.