IN FULL: Golf Digest reveals its top 100 courses in Ireland

Several NI golf courses have made Golf Digest's top 100 coursed in Ireland list, which was revealed today.

The list was compiled after a panel of industry experts made up from different segments of the Irish golf industry, combined with a second panel of 80 readers, men and women of varying handicaps, spent months visiting golf courses throughout the island of Ireland.

The big news is Royal County Down has once again retained the top spot as the Number 1 golf course in Ireland, while Royal Portrush stays in second place, ahead of Portmarnock Golf Club in third. The Glashedy links at Ballyliffin has seen the benefit of the Irish Open enhancements and is now a top 10 course.

The biggest mover in the top 20 was Enniscrone Golf Club, which has risen two places up to 12th on the list.

Outside the Top 20, the notable climbers were Luttrellstown Castle Golf Club (up 3), Galway Bay Golf Resort (up 5), Mount Wolseley Hotel & Golf Resort (up 3), Rosslare Golf Club (up 3), St Margarets Golf Club (up 3) and Ardglass Golf Links (up 5).

Roe Park, Dundrum House and Rathsallagh are new entrants to the list.

Golf Digest top 100 courses in Ireland

1. Royal County Down

2. Royal Portrush Golf Club

3. Portmarnock Golf Club (Old)

4. Lahinch Golf Club

5. Waterville Golf Links

6. Tralee Golf Club

7. Ballybunion Golf Club (The Old Course)

8. The European Club

9. County Louth Golf Club (Baltray)

10. Ballyliffin Golf Club (Glashedy)

11. County Sligo Golf Club

12. Enniscrone Golf Club

13. The Island Golf Club

14. Old Head Golf Links

15. Portstewart Golf Club (The Strand Course)

16. Belmullet Golf Club (Carne Golf Links)

17. Mount Juliet Golf Club

18. Ballyliffin Golf Club (Old Links)

19. K-Club (Palmer Course)

20. Trump International Golf Links - Doonbeg

21. Donegal Golf Club (Murvagh Links)

22. Portsalon Golf Club

23. Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links

24. Dooks Golf Club

25. Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort (Sandyhills)

26. The Royal Dublin Golf Club

27. Narin And Portnoo Golf Club

28. Killeen Castle Golf Club

29. Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort

30. Fota Island Hotel & Golf Resort (Deerpark)

31. Lough Erne Resort

32. Killarney Golf & Fishing Club (Killeen Course)

33. Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort (Old Tom Morris Course)

34. Concra Wood Golf Club

35. Carlow Golf Club

36. Carton House Hotel & Golf Resort (Montgomerie Course)

37. Connemara Golf Links

38. Slieve Russell Hotel & Country Club

39. Cork Golf Club

40. Headfort Golf Club (New)

41. Palmerstown Stud

42. Castlerock Golf Club

43. Malone Golf Club

44. Dun Laoghaire Golf Club

45. Carton House Hotel & Golf Resort (OMeara Course)

46. K-Club (Smurfit Course)

47. Tramore Golf Club

48. Seapoint Golf Club

49. Belvoir Park Golf Club

50. Royal Portrush Golf Club Valley Course

51. The Heritage Golf Club

52. Luttrellstown Castle Golf Club

53. Bunclody Golf Club

54. Hermitage Golf Club

55. Portumna Golf Club

56. Royal Belfast Golf Club

57. Ballybunion Golf Club (Cashen Course)

58. Galway Bay Golf Resort

59. Dromoland Castle Golf Club

60. Arklow Golf Links

61. Mount Wolseley Hotel & Golf Resort

62. Powerscourt Golf Club (West Course)

63. Clandeboye Golf Club

64. Castletroy Golf Club

65. Strandhill Golf Club

66. Rosslare Golf Club

67. Galgorm Castle Golf Club

68. Tullamore Golf Club

69. Glasson Country House Hotel & Golf Club

70. Westport Golf Club

71. Powerscourt Golf Club (East Course)

72. Ballinrobe Golf Club

73. Esker Hills Golf Club

74. Dingle Golf Links Ceann Sibheal

75. Shannon Golf Club

76.Knightsbrook Hotel & Golf Resort

77. Farnham Estate Hotel & Golf Resort

78. Dundalk Golf Club

79. Ardglass Golf Links

80. Castlemartyr Hotel & Golf Resort

81. Tulfarris Hotel & Golf Resort

82. Galway Golf Club

83. Druids Heath

84. Mullingar Golf Club

85. St Margarets Golf Club

86. Grange Golf Club

87. Castle Golf Club

88. Laytown & Bettystown Golf Club

89. New Forest Golf Club

90. Woodenbridge Golf Club

91. Killarney Golf & Fishing Club (Mahonys Point)

92. St Annes Golf Links

93. Blainroe Golf Club

94. Rathsallagh

95. Macreddin Golf Club

96. Naas

97. Headfort (Old Course)

98. Moyvalley Hotel & Golf Resort

99. Dundrum House

100. Roe Park