IN FULL: Golf Digest reveals its top 100 courses in Ireland

Several NI golf courses have made Golf Digest's top 100 coursed in Ireland list, which was revealed today.
The list was compiled after a panel of industry experts made up from different segments of the Irish golf industry, combined with a second panel of 80 readers, men and women of varying handicaps, spent months visiting golf courses throughout the island of Ireland.
The big news is Royal County Down has once again retained the top spot as the Number 1 golf course in Ireland, while Royal Portrush stays in second place, ahead of Portmarnock Golf Club in third. The Glashedy links at Ballyliffin has seen the benefit of the Irish Open enhancements and is now a top 10 course.
The biggest mover in the top 20 was Enniscrone Golf Club, which has risen two places up to 12th on the list.
Outside the Top 20, the notable climbers were Luttrellstown Castle Golf Club (up 3), Galway Bay Golf Resort (up 5), Mount Wolseley Hotel & Golf Resort (up 3), Rosslare Golf Club (up 3), St Margarets Golf Club (up 3) and Ardglass Golf Links (up 5).
Roe Park, Dundrum House and Rathsallagh are new entrants to the list.
Golf Digest top 100 courses in Ireland
1. Royal County Down
2. Royal Portrush Golf Club
3. Portmarnock Golf Club (Old)
4. Lahinch Golf Club
5. Waterville Golf Links
6. Tralee Golf Club
7. Ballybunion Golf Club (The Old Course)
8. The European Club
9. County Louth Golf Club (Baltray)
10. Ballyliffin Golf Club (Glashedy)
11. County Sligo Golf Club
12. Enniscrone Golf Club
13. The Island Golf Club
14. Old Head Golf Links
15. Portstewart Golf Club (The Strand Course)
16. Belmullet Golf Club (Carne Golf Links)
17. Mount Juliet Golf Club
18. Ballyliffin Golf Club (Old Links)
19. K-Club (Palmer Course)
20. Trump International Golf Links - Doonbeg
21. Donegal Golf Club (Murvagh Links)
22. Portsalon Golf Club
23. Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links
24. Dooks Golf Club
25. Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort (Sandyhills)
26. The Royal Dublin Golf Club
27. Narin And Portnoo Golf Club
28. Killeen Castle Golf Club
29. Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort
30. Fota Island Hotel & Golf Resort (Deerpark)
31. Lough Erne Resort
32. Killarney Golf & Fishing Club (Killeen Course)
33. Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort (Old Tom Morris Course)
34. Concra Wood Golf Club
35. Carlow Golf Club
36. Carton House Hotel & Golf Resort (Montgomerie Course)
37. Connemara Golf Links
38. Slieve Russell Hotel & Country Club
39. Cork Golf Club
40. Headfort Golf Club (New)
41. Palmerstown Stud
42. Castlerock Golf Club
43. Malone Golf Club
44. Dun Laoghaire Golf Club
45. Carton House Hotel & Golf Resort (OMeara Course)
46. K-Club (Smurfit Course)
47. Tramore Golf Club
48. Seapoint Golf Club
49. Belvoir Park Golf Club
50. Royal Portrush Golf Club Valley Course
51. The Heritage Golf Club
52. Luttrellstown Castle Golf Club
53. Bunclody Golf Club
54. Hermitage Golf Club
55. Portumna Golf Club
56. Royal Belfast Golf Club
57. Ballybunion Golf Club (Cashen Course)
58. Galway Bay Golf Resort
59. Dromoland Castle Golf Club
60. Arklow Golf Links
61. Mount Wolseley Hotel & Golf Resort
62. Powerscourt Golf Club (West Course)
63. Clandeboye Golf Club
64. Castletroy Golf Club
65. Strandhill Golf Club
66. Rosslare Golf Club
67. Galgorm Castle Golf Club
68. Tullamore Golf Club
69. Glasson Country House Hotel & Golf Club
70. Westport Golf Club
71. Powerscourt Golf Club (East Course)
72. Ballinrobe Golf Club
73. Esker Hills Golf Club
74. Dingle Golf Links Ceann Sibheal
75. Shannon Golf Club
76.Knightsbrook Hotel & Golf Resort
77. Farnham Estate Hotel & Golf Resort
78. Dundalk Golf Club
79. Ardglass Golf Links
80. Castlemartyr Hotel & Golf Resort
81. Tulfarris Hotel & Golf Resort
82. Galway Golf Club
83. Druids Heath
84. Mullingar Golf Club
85. St Margarets Golf Club
86. Grange Golf Club
87. Castle Golf Club
88. Laytown & Bettystown Golf Club
89. New Forest Golf Club
90. Woodenbridge Golf Club
91. Killarney Golf & Fishing Club (Mahonys Point)
92. St Annes Golf Links
93. Blainroe Golf Club
94. Rathsallagh
95. Macreddin Golf Club
96. Naas
97. Headfort (Old Course)
98. Moyvalley Hotel & Golf Resort
99. Dundrum House
100. Roe Park