The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open teed off with its pro-am tournament in Ballyliffin, Co. Donegal on Wednesday.

To launch our special Irish Open gallery of 42 photos click on the square icon in the bottom left corner of the image above or, click on the link, also above.

This year’s Irish Open will see defending champion John Rahm compete with the likes of Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell for a share of the $7m prize fund.