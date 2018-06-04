Michael McGeady wins Heritage Challenge Pro-Am

Michael McGeady (Evolve Golf Coaching) eased to a three shot victory at The Heritage Challenge Pro-Am sponsored by JustGolf.ie

Michael has an enviable record at the Seve designed course in Killenard, Co.Laois. He was second last year, sixth in 2015 and won the tournament for the first time in 2014.

This year’s victory was built on a brilliant eight-birdie, no bogey opening round of 64 during which the 40-year-old hit every green in regulation.

“The more impressive thing was that I had a family event on Friday evening so I drove down on Saturday morning to play,” said Michael.

“So really my expectations were pretty low but I didn’t put any pressure on myself and started hitting the ball well. It was a really solid day’s golf.”

The Derry based golfer finished day one with a two shot lead over the in-form Colm Moriarty (Glasson Hotel & GC) with Cian McNamara (Monkstown GC) a further two shots back in third.

The players returned for the second and final 18 holes on Sunday but the magic that marked out Michael’s play on Saturday had disappeared overnight.

The Co Londonderry based professional battled his way around, posting a one over par 71 that included three birdies and two bogeys.

“That round could easily have been four or five over,” added Michael. “I scrambled and worked really hard for that 71. My putting kept me in it, I putted like a god.

“I thought maybe that Colm [Moriarty] might come past me. He’s posted a number of low rounds lately but it’s hard to keep producing those low scores.”

Moriarty (Glasson Hotel & GC) finished in second, three shots back (66/72) with Richard Kilpatrick (Banbridge GC) in third 71/69.

Reigning Irish PGA Champion, Tim Rice (Limerick GC), guided his amateur partners Daragh O’Sullivan, John Reilly and Dermot Doolan, to victory in the team event with a two-round total of 186 (95/91).

The Heritage Challenge Pro-Am

sponsored by JustGolf.ie

at The Heritage Golf and Spa Resort

Leading scores

1 Michael McGeady 64/71 135 (-9)

2 Colm Moriarty (Glasson Hotel & GC) 66/72 138

3 Richard Kilpatrick (Banbridge GC) 71/69 140

T4 Cian McNamara (Monkstown GC) 68/73 141

T4 Simon Thornton (Tulfarris Golf Resort) 71/70 141