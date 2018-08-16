Redcastle rename third tee ‘Casey’s Corner’ in honour of late vice captain Ben

REDCASTLE Golf Club has renamed its par-five third hole ‘Casey’s Corner,’ in memory of the club’s late vice Captain, Ben Casey, on the first anniversary of his sad and untimely passing.

The much-loved and hugely popular father-of-two, who died suddenly, aged 69, on the third tee-box on August 10, 2017, was honoured during a poignant unveiling ceremony last week, witnessed by his devoted wife Sheena and daughters, Sinéad and Theresa.

And the Ballymagroarty man’s memory will now be forever woven in the fabric of the small Inishowen club following the unveiling of the 516 yards ‘Casey’s Corner’ and a plaque with the words, ‘Who’s on the tow bar’ inscribed - a reference to Ben’s final words as he walked to the third hole having won the right to tee-off.

In his speech, Club Secretary, Mark Wilson, on behalf of club members, said it was a fitting tribute to the man who is ‘so sadly missed by us all’.

Mr Wilson explained how Ben had taken great delight in reminding his playing partners, Seamus McGeehan and ‘Din’ Tracey, that he had claimed the honour to tee-off having won the second hole.

“For all of us who knew Ben, we saw him as an enthusiastic golfer. His enthusiasm for the game was even more about being part of this club,” he added.

The late, Ben Casey whose first anniversary occured last week.

“He loved the camaraderie and the friendship he shared with all of us and it was on this very spot, on the third tee one year ago, that he passed away.

“However, we can take some solace from the fact we know he really enjoyed his final moments. Ben approached this tee knowing he was first to hit off. He took great delight in telling his playing buddies, they were behind him. Ben lived life to the full, enjoying himself and having a bit of craic.”

Evidence of the high esteem in which the late Ben is held was highlighted by the numbers who assisted in honouring his memory by renaming the third tee-box which has taken on added significance - now a permanent reminder of Ben’s contribution to the club.

“Since this time last year we’ve been trying, as a council and as a club, to find a way of commemorating Ben and paying tribute to him,” explained Mr Wilson. “And I have to say we got help along the way from the Redcastle Hotel management.

“So in tribute and in the memory of our dear friend, I’m pleased to announce that from here on, this third hole at Redcastle Golf Club will be renamed and will be known as Casey’s Corner.”

Meanwhile John Kane clinched top prize in the members memorial open at Redcastle with a huge 44 points.

Full results were as follows; 1, John Kane 44pts; 2, b.o.t, Paul Godfrey 41; 3, Kelvin Shields 41; Gross, John Murray 31; Front nine, Pat Burns 23; Back nine, b.o.t, Martin Duffy 22; Visitor prize, Cathal O’Donnell 37.

The club confined stroke competition, which began yesterday, will run until Sunday. Entry is £4/€4.50.

Redcastle's third tee-box renamed Casey's Corner in honour of the late Ben Casey.

The extremely successful scramble has been extended for an extra week. The final scramble will now be held on Wednesday, August 22nd and this will include prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place along with closest to the pin and longest drive.

The final scramble is still open to all members there is no qualifying for this so let’s make it a big one and have fantastic turnout.

The timesheet for Captain/President’s night is still up in the clubhouse. Can you please get your name down as soon as possible.

There is also now a sheet up for the Captain’s outing in September in Killymoon.