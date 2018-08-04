Scott Rankin and Marina Murphy start as 10,000 metre title favourites

Scott Rankin and Marina Murphy will start favourites for the Northern Ireland and Ulster 10,000 metres titles at the Meadowbank Arena, Magherafelt tomorrow.

Rankin, from Foyle Valley, is the 10k champion on the road after his Seeley Cup performance. Martin Cox, runner up over 3000 at the Belfast International, and Andrew McIntyre can be next best.

Defending champion Marina Murphy from Derry Track Club was a good runner up in the Strabane-Lifford Half Marathon and should win again.

The Championships are being held along with the team trophy meeting. City of Lisburn men and Lagan Valley women are in pole position with North Down and Derry Track Club well placed.

Meanwhile, sprint star Leon Reid has finally been cleared to run for Ireland in next week’s European Championships.