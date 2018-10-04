Sean McGlinchey’s back with a little help from his friends

HE’S SPENT the last 16 months fighting for his professional boxing career but Sean McGlinchey is confident he can make up for lost time starting this Friday night on the MTK Global ‘Danger at the Docks’ bill in Belfast.

Returning to the ring after his enforced absence the southpaw will feature on the undercard of Tyrone McCullagh’s WBO European super welterweight title fight.

Making the fight at super-middleweight, the 2012 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist has been without a full-time trainer to help him tune up for his third professional fight.

The loss of his mentor and coach, Glenn McCrory who has returned to his career as a TV pundit, has been a major set-back but McGlinchey has enlisted the help of a man who has plenty of experience at the top level.

Indeed, former Prizefighter middleweight King, Irish middleweight, WBC International and two-time IBF Intercontinental champion, Eamonn O’Kane has offered his services to McGlinchey as he prepares for his long awaited ring return.

And along with his nutritionist, Noel Smyth, strength and conditioner, Conor McBride and the rest of his Derry based team, McGlinchey believes he’s in the perfect condition to make an impression in his four rounder on Friday.

He wants to be out at least twice before the end of 2018 and is hoping his fortunes change for the better after a year-and-a-half of turmoil and second-guessing.

“I’m still young,” claimed McGlinchey. “I’m 26 years of age. You don’t have a long life-span in terms of your boxing career. You don’t want to be putting your body through it all when you’re getting older.

“In my eyes, at the minute everything is fitted around the boxing which has to come first.

“You have a short time to make a name. Making a name means winning titles but it’s also a business and about making a few pounds for yourself for when you’re finished boxing.

“I would hope to get out at least once more before the end of the year after this fight,” he added. “There are a few bills coming up before Christmas so I hope to get on those.

“If I get two four rounders this year it would be fantastic to get me back on the scene and get my name back out there. In the near future I want to step up the rounds and opponents and up into title fights.”

He’s taken his third pro fight at just three week’s notice, getting the call when David Price’s proposed fight with Sean Turner was pulled leaving an opening on the bill. And he’s more than ready for the challenge.

“I’ve been feeling good. I’ve been sparring and other stuff. I took this fight in three week’s notice but I’ve been in camp before that. I was working with Noel Smyth the last six weeks getting my weight down.

“I kept at it and the weight kept coming down and I was doing a lot of fitness work. When I got the call asking if I wanted to take a fight I discussed the weight I would fight at which is around super middleweight which isn’t the weight I’m planning to fight at in the future.

“I’ve upped the training a bit more to make sure I can go the four rounds no matter what. I’ve finished off my sparring and I’m feeling good,” he concluded.