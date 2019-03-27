Teenage Donegal driver secures seat in Porsche Carrera Cup

Eighteen-years-old Burt driver Reece Barr has secured a race seat with Forch Racing for the 2019 Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland Championship following a multi-year agreement.

The talented teenage driver will make his Porsche race debut at this year's opening meeting at the Autodrom Most Czech Republic next month as part of the Porsche Young Driver Talent Pool amid an impressive grid of professional Porsche Cup racers.

Following a successful start to his career in karting, Reece stepped up to sprint racing in 2017, impressing on his debut year with Mini JCW as well as becoming a BRDC Rising Star. Thereafter Reece progressed to the new TCR Europe Series for the 2018 season and continued to show his potential in a highly competitive European championship.

Previously part of the Andy Priaulx Sports Management stable, Barr will also move to a new management structure with a specific composition aligned with his new Porsche campaign

Speaking about the announcement, the young Donegal man said: “It is really exciting to make the move to rear wheel drive super cars. Porsche has been a life-long dream and it feels great that I will now be lining up on the grid, alongside established Porsche Cup drivers.

"I would like to thank Robert and everyone at Forch Racing for their support in making this decision. I’m incredibly excited to start working with everyone at Porsche and to take my first steps in this very competitive championship.

"I can’t wait for MOST in a few weeks and to join FORCH for the start of what we believe will be an exciting new chapter together with my sponsors and new development team”.

Robert Lukas, Team Principal, commented; “I’m delighted to announce that Reece will be joining Forch Racing from the 2019 season. It is always great to promote and develop young talent and Reece fits our team plan perfectly.

"!Only just eighteen he is already highly regarded as a young driver in Europe with great commitment and professional ambitions. In the time we have spent with Reece so far, we believe that he will be a great fit for our team; his commitment, passion and dedication is exactly what we need to drive our development plans at Forch Racing as we focus on great opportunities together. We are very excited to welcome Reece.”

It will be an interesting season for the Silverstone based Donegal racer being part of an extraordinary year for Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland motorsport as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.