Top Ring ready for 'Battle at the Delacroix' this Saturday

TOP RING Kickboxing Gym will be hosting a top quality night of full contact kickboxing and white collar boxing at the Delacroix on Saturday night.

Billed as the 'Battle at the Delacroix' the show will include fighters from Strand Road based club, Top Ring and Creggan club, Rath Mor Warriors as well as fighters from Belfast, Lurgan, Larne, Castle K1 Kickboxing Club, Castlederg and O'Neill's Fitness from Co. Meath amongst others.

Recently crowned Celtic champion, Caitlin Murray will feature on the Battle at the Delacroix bill.

Top Ring fighters include talented sisters, Caitlin and Annie Murphy as well as Bayley Spragg, Calum Smith, Finnbarr Logue, Caitlin Toland and Lily Toland.

There will also be five white collar boxing bouts on the packed bill as participants duck between the ropes for the first time following an eight week training programme.

MC Gareth McGlinchey and the legendary, DJ Poodle will be providing the music and entertainment on the night. Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and juniors under-16 will be £5 payable at the door. Telephone 07715363270 for further information and to purchase tickets.

Organisers would like to thank the following sponsors for making the night possible.

The Delacroix, Toland Training, Cable and Accessories, SMC Motors, Hamish Tyres and Recovery, Daniel Collins Fisheries, Culdaff; Ricebowl, Racecourse Road.; Xtreme Jump Indoor Trampoline Park; Sigma Security NI; Foyleside Tyres.; AMC Fisheries, Co. Donegal;