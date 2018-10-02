VIDEO: 'I'll do my talking in the ring' - insists Tyrone McCullagh

TYRONE McCullagh may have branded his opponent Josh Kennedy a 'clown' but he insists he'll save his best trash-talk for when he's crowned WBO European champion in Belfast on Friday night.

Former English champion, Kennedy (11-0) has been attempting to get under the skin of the talented undefeated super-Bantamweight with jibes on social media in the build-up to MTK Global's 'Danger at the Docks' headliner at the Titantic Exhibition Centre.

McCullagh himself is no stranger to the odd verbal scrap and traded blows with Kennedy when calling him a 'muppet' and stating he'll use his face tattoos for target practice.

However, with so much at stake the recently crowned Celtic champion is in no mood for mind games with just four days to go before they meet in the ring.

"He's been saying a lot on social media - he hasn't stopped talking but I've ignored it and haven't said much myself. I'll do my talking on Friday night and I'll do plenty of it on Saturday as well after I've had my hand raised," smiled the southpaw.

"He's 11-0 and undefeated so he has exactly the same record as myself," said McCullagh. "So I'm expecting a tough fight on Friday night but I'm confident in myself and confident in my own ability. I know I can do it and I know I will do it on Friday night.

Derry boxers Tyrone McCullagh and Sean McGlinchey pictured with Charlie Nash and his EBU belt after the Danger at the Docks press conference held at the Bentley Bar on Tuesday afternoon. DER4018GS010

Kennedy comes into Friday's fight boasting a slight height and reach advantage but McCullagh is confident he has the boxing skills to out-class the Englishman and move to 12-0.

"I'm used to fighting people smaller than me but you can't have it all your own way. I think he has an inch or two on me. Boxing ability, I know I've definitely got more than him. I think he's going to look to draw me into a fight and make it scrappy but I just won't get involved."

MTK Global scheduled the fight-week press conference at the Bentley Bar in Derry on Tuesday afternoon and former EBU champion, Charlie Nash was in attendance alongside middleweight, Sean McGlinchey who makes his comeback on the bill after a 16 months enforced absence from the ring.

It was the first time the 'Maiden City' has hosted a professional boxing conference and with Nash lending his support, McCullagh admitted he was proud to be following in the footsteps of a legend of Irish boxing.

"It's great to have something like this Derry. I'm told this is the first professional boxing press conference and hopefully there's more to come.

"It's fantastic to have Charlie here too, a former European champion. I used to spar with Charlie when I was 11 or 12 years-old up in the Ring club. He's won the European title and now I'm fighting for one so we've come full circle in a way.

"With regards to Friday night I'm buzzing for it. All the hard work is done and I can't wait to get in there."

The Danger at the Docks bill also features Celtic lightheavyweight, Steven Ward who fights Mexican champions, Rolando Paredes while Paddy Gallagher vs. Jay Byrne, Marco McCullough vs. Ruddy Encarnacion, Conrad Cummings, Nathaniel May, Gary Cully, Sean McComb, Steven Donnelly, Padraig McCrory and McGlinchey will also be on the Box Nation televised show.