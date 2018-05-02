VIDEO: Tyrone McCullagh issues warning to British title eliminator foe Joe Ham

TYRONE McCullagh has predicted an early stoppage of Scottish super-bantamweight, Joe Ham in his British title eliminator on the Michael Conlan homecoming bill at the SSE Arena, Belfast on June 30th.

The exciting Derry southpaw extended his so-far flawless professional record to 10-0 with a TKO victory over Elvis Guillen in the third round on the Frampton-Donaire undercard at the Odyssey in his last outing two weeks ago.

And he's already back in the spotlight as he attended the press conference in the Europa Hotel for the eagerly awaited Conlan homecoming fight yesterday and he certainly didn't pull any punches when asked about his clash with two-time British amateur champion, Ham.

With the British Board of Control Celtic super-bantamweight title on the line and a chance to fight for the British title, the supremely confident Glen Road man boldly insisted he will knock Ham out inside six rounds.

"He's 14-0 and I'm 10-0 and on paper it looks like a really good fight but, in reality, I know I'm going to knock him out on the night within six rounds," said McCullagh who was dressed to impress.

Top boxing promoter, Frank Warren later took to Twitter to inform his followers of McCullagh's comments and Ham was quick to respond directly to 'White Chocolate' McCullagh, suggesting he the Derry man would be beaten in front of his home support.

Tyrone McCullagh pictured at the Conlan Homecoming Press Conference at the Europa Hotel, Belfast on Wednesday afternoon.

The bricklayer from Glasgow responded: "Hahahha [sic] no bother White Chocolate your [sic] going to melt in front of all your home fans. See you soon."

It's set up to be an intriguing fight and McCullagh is delighted to be back in action at the impressive Odyssey Arena.

"It's unbelievable. I fought in the Carl Frampton bill and to be back out again so soon on this bill is fantastic," he said. "I think the whole country's been waiting for the Conlan homecoming since he went pro, since the Rio Olympics and just look at the undercard, it's a fantastic undercard and it's going to be an absolutely amazing night.

"Belfast is the capital of boxing," he added. "In Ireland there's no other place to be for boxing and it's just getting better and better as time goes on and I think MTK (promotions) and Frank Warren are playing a big part in that."