VIDEO: Tyrone McCullagh vows to hunt down world title shot

Tyrone McCullagh believes his sensational WBO European title victory over Josh Kennedy will see him rise to world level as he eyes a crack at TJ Doheny's IBF crown.

The male nurse produced a clinical display as he took the Englishman to school during 10 dominant rounds of boxing in the main event on the superb Danger at the Docks card at the Titantic Exhibition Centre in Belfast.

'White Chocolate’ outpointed Kennedy in a lop-sided win with the ringside judges scoring the fight 99-91, 98-92 and, bizarrely, 96-94 in his favour as the Derry southpaw cruised to his 12th straight win as a professional to capture the Continental belt.

He becomes the second man from Derry city to win a professional European title, following in the footsteps of former lightweight, Charlie Nash who joined him in the ring after the fight.

With the Celtic title and now the European belt in his possession, McCullagh moves him into the top 15 with the WBO and he's hungry for more success.