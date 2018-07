Former champions Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy remain in contention for this year's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Championship at Ballyliffin.

Lee Westwood is also in a good position after the second day's play at The Glashedy Links at the Co Donegal club yesterday.

Westwood finished a strong second round four under to leave him five under overall.

Lowry was two-under and McIlroy was one further behind.

Joakim Lagergren from Sweden was the early clubhouse leader on seven-under.