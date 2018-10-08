WATCH: Sean McGlinchey hopes he's caught the eye of MTK Global promoters

SEAN McGLINCHEY was left with little choice but to accept a final hour match-up against his old amateur adversary, Padraig McCrory at the Danger at the Docks bill on Friday night.

Expecting to face a journeyman on his first return to the ring after a 16 months absence, events conspired against him and the only offer on the table was a grudge match with Belfast man, McCrory who had already racked up a 4-0 record.

With his share of the tickets already sold and with just three weeks preparation for his third professional fight, he accepted the challenge despite obvious reservations from his coaches.

There was bad blood between the pair from their amateur days when McGlinchey won a box-off against then Ulster champion, McCrory to secure his place at the 2012 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

And while it wasn’t the best time to renew rivalries, Mummy’s Bhoy felt he might not get another chance to get back out this year and turning it down could potentially harm his relationship with promoters, MTK Global.

He didn’t feel under pressure but rather felt it was an opportunity to impress on the Box-Nation televised event and ‘catch the eye’.

Derry boxer, Sean McGlinchey is hoping to get back in the ring before Christmas and is on the lookout for a promoter.

And despite the lop-sided 54-50 points loss and his fourth round knockdown, his decision to take the fight was justified following a brave display.

McGlinchey would quite easily have been awarded one or possibly two of the four rounds but there was no questioning the decision to raise McCrory’s hand in the end.

It was the end of his unbeaten start in the paid ranks as he dropped to 2-1-0 but McGlinchey doesn’t believe it was a set-back and wants to get back out before the end of the year.

“It was a tough fight and I knew it was going to be tough,” said the Creggan man. “I had a decision to make last night (Thursday) and to be quite honest fight week didn’t go to plan.

“It’s not an excuse but we were planning to fight a journeyman right up until Wednesday but we had no opponent and we didn’t know when I was going to be weighing in.

“Last night (Thursday) I got a phone call to say my opponent had missed his flight and Paudie's opponent missed his flight so they were offering me to fight Paudie's or no fight. The decision was to be made. I have 50 or 60 fans up here along with Tyrone’s (McCullagh) fans so it was another setback in my career if I had of decided I wasn’t taking it.

“No excuses though. Padraig won fair and square. I thought it was a wee bit closer than the referee scored it but I’ll not argue over that. The knockdown won it in the last round anyway and fair play to Paudie, I wish him all the best.”

McGlinchey’s plan is to fight at middleweight and so a rematch with McCrory may not be on the cards but, he claims, it was included in the contract.

“I was told last night the loser gets a rematch and I hope MTK hold up their end of the deal. If they give me an eight or 10 weeks training camp. “A lot of people might say it was too early to take it. But I felt good in the ring until I took that punch. No regrets!

“It was shown on TV so hopefully somebody notices me. I took this fight in three weeks. Give me a training camp, I’m ready.

“I’m not afraid to get beat, I’m here to take fights, make a pound for myself and I’m not afraid to fight anybody. My career will definitely move forward from this it won’t go back!,” he insisted.