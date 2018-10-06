WATCH: Sean McGlinchey knocked down but vows to come back stronger

DERRY middleweight, Sean McGlinchey suffered his first professional defeat at the hands of his old amateur adversary, Padraig McCrory but vowed he will return stronger and better for the experience.

McGlinchey agreed to be matched with McGroary just 24 hours prior to Friday night's Danger at the Docks bill in Belfast's Titanic Quarter in what was his first return to the ring following a 16 months enforced absence on the Box-Nation televised event.

With both fighters’ respective opponents pulling out at late notice, they agreed to meet on the undercard of Tyrone McCullagh's European title tilt and put to bed the controversy of their 2012 Commonwealth Games box-off won by McGlinchey – with McCrory coming out on top on this occasion following an action packed battle.

And while he insists he has no regrets after his unbeaten record came to an abrupt end in his third pro fight, McGroary clinching a shut-out win which included a knockdown at the end of the fourth and final round, McGlinchey is hoping he's done enough to catch the eye of the MTK Global representatives present on the night.

"I'm not a super middleweight," said the Derry man. "I always said I'll fight middleweight. I'm sitting at super middleweight now when they offered the fight so there's no point saying I shouldn't have taken it.

"A lot of people might say it was too early to take it. But I felt good in the ring until I took that punch. So, no regrets!"

And a possible rematch with the popular Belfast fighter could well be on the cards in the future, McGlinchey refusing to rule anything out just yet!

"I was told last night the loser gets a rematch and I hope MTK hold up their end of the deal."

McCrory's 54-50 points decision moves him to 5-0 while McGlinchey, now 2-1, certainly did his reputation no harm whatsoever following a brave effort at the Belfast docklands.