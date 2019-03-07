Whitewash for Daryl Gurney in Aberdeen

Daryl Gurney became the tenth player in Premier League history to suffer a whitewash as he was blown away 7-0 by James Wade in Aberdeen.

Gurney narrowly survived a shutout last week against Rob Cross when he won the seventh leg after being 6-0 down.

But ‘The Machine’ lived up to his name with a devastating display of power scoring and accurate finishing.

Wade, a former Premier League champion, averaged 109.59 and was 78 per cent.

He restricted Gurney to just two shots at double both on 121 combinations.

Gurney had the darts in a scrappy first leg but a well timed 140 from Wade left him with 68, which he checked out with tops on his next visit.

Gurney hit 134 and 123 but two 140s from Wade had him at the finish first and he doubled his lead with another double 20.

Gurney looked poised to take the third leg as he left 54, but The Machine hit two treble 20s and double 19 for a 158 finish.

‘Superchin’ had another chance in the fourth leg but he failed to hit double 14 at the end of a 121 out shot and Wade pounced with a double six.

Gurney hit two 140s in the next leg with Wade responding with the first maximum of the match and a 140.

Gurney again missed double 14 for a 121 finish and the Englishman took out 81 on double 12 for a third break of throw.

A 140 and another 100 put Wade in control of leg six. He coule even afford a rare miss at tops before he redeemed himself with double ten to take it.

Gurney started the seventh leg with a 140, but a second maximum from Wade coupled with a 105 left a 116 finish.

The 2009 Premier League champion sealed the victory by taking it out on double 18.

Gurney has now been drawn into the battle to avoid being eliminated on Judgement Night.

Superchin finds himself two points off the elimination spot of ninth place on the final night.

Gurney will face Peter Wright in Nottingham next week.