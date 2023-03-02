News you can trust since 1772
Cian Sharkey (on the left), from Strike Martial Arts, takes on Cabel McCann from Full Circle Martial Arts in The Rising Stars event held in Shantallow Community Centre on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS – 145
14 fantastic fight action photos from Strike Martial Arts fundraising show in Derry

STRIKE Martial Arts Academy kickboxers moved a step closer towards their dream of competing at the ISKA Amateur World Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Championships in Germany later this year after a hugely successful fundraising event.

By Simon Collins
1 hour ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 1:25pm

The local Mixed Martial Arts club hosted the ‘Rising Stars’ show at the Shantallow Community Centre last Saturday with fighters coming from as far away as Cavan and beyond for the much anticipated show.

Showcasing some fantastic young up-and-coming talent, the event helped raise funds towards the club’s goal of sending its fighters to the World Championships which take place in Munich from October 18th-22nd next.

Our photographer George Sweeney captured some brilliant photographs from the event which proved a real hit! Browse through our snaps and make sure to tag and share.

1. The Rising Stars

Cian Sharkey (on the right), from Strike Martial Arts, takes on Cabel McCann from Full Circle Martial Arts in The Rising Stars event held in Shantallow Community Centre on Saturday.Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS – 144

Photo: George Sweeney

2. The Rising Stars

Niamh Thompson and Any Johnstone, Strike Martial Arts, compete in The Rising Stars event held in Shantallow Community Centre on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS – 154

Photo: George Sweeney

3. The Rising Stars

Niamh Thompson and Any Johnstone, Strike Martial Arts, compete in The Rising Stars event held in Shantallow Community Centre on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS – 153

Photo: George Sweeney

4. The Rising Stars

Oisin O’Hagan (left), Strike Martial Arts, takes on Andrew Lychenko, Black Dragan Cavan, in The Rising Stars event held in Shantallow Community Centre on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS – 156

Photo: George Sweeney

