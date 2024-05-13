The first of its kind event where adults with learning difficulties from the Tuned in Project fought with and against the professional wrestlers from CAW to the delight and amazement of the sold-out crowd produced a fairytale ending with the local students emerging victorious.

Photographer STEPHEN LATIMER was on hand at the venue to capture all the action. Check out these selection of images which capture some of the entertainment.

Thumbtacks, broken tables, trashcans, chairs on fire, ladders, intense characters – the spectacular Foyle Rumble event had it all and blew the proverbial roof off the City Hotel.

The show featured seven exhilarating wrestling matches intertwined with a lot of drama and fun, highlighting the skills, talent and dedication of everyone involved in the history-making charity event.

The Tuned in Project pushed the boundaries with their students and they are just getting started with this level of production.

If you would like to donate to this fantastic cause and send these students on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Disneyland Paris simply click here

1 . Foyle Rumble Carnage on the floor during this tag team match-up at the City Hotel. Photographs by Stephen Latimer. Photo: Stephen Latimer Photo Sales

2 . Foyle Rumble The MC gets proceedings underway at the City Hotel. Photographs by Stephen Latimer. Photo: Stephen Latimer Photo Sales

3 . Foyle Rumble Action from Saturday's Foyle Rumble at the City Hotel. Photographs by Stephen Latimer. Photo: Stephen Latimer Photo Sales