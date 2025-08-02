Hundreds of spectators and athletes of all abilities descended on the iconic former military base on Saturday morning for the biggest outdoor Hyrox sim in Ireland!
And judging by the success of the epic opening day where those in attendance were treated to some thrilling action from the open doubles and individual races to the edge-of-the-seat pro competitions which concluded the opening day, tickets will be at a premium when their released for next year.
Part two of the phenomenal functional fitness and endurance race takes place tomorrow with the relay races one of the highlights of the day.
Full report and reaction to follow. Keep an eye out on www.derryjournal.com
