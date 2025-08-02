Shane O'Doherty, Daryl McDermott and Graham Doherty during the sled pull in the Ebrington Hyrox on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeneyplaceholder image
Shane O'Doherty, Daryl McDermott and Graham Doherty during the sled pull in the Ebrington Hyrox on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

29 fantastic action shots from stunning Ebrington Hyrox in Derry

By Simon Collins
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 00:31 BST
Derry has yet another magnificent new annual sporting event on its calendar after a hugely successful inaugural Hyrox simulation staged at Ebrington Square this weekend.

Hundreds of spectators and athletes of all abilities descended on the iconic former military base on Saturday morning for the biggest outdoor Hyrox sim in Ireland!

And judging by the success of the epic opening day where those in attendance were treated to some thrilling action from the open doubles and individual races to the edge-of-the-seat pro competitions which concluded the opening day, tickets will be at a premium when their released for next year.

Part two of the phenomenal functional fitness and endurance race takes place tomorrow with the relay races one of the highlights of the day.

Full report and reaction to follow. Keep an eye out on www.derryjournal.com

Competitors take part in the Ebrington Hyrox on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Ebrington Hyrox 2025

Competitors take part in the Ebrington Hyrox on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
This competitor tackles the walking lunges station at Ebrington Hyrox on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Ebrington Hyrox 2025

This competitor tackles the walking lunges station at Ebrington Hyrox on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Competitors return to the Roxzone at the Ebrington Hyrox on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Competitors take part in the Ebrington Hyrox on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Competitors return to the Roxzone at the Ebrington Hyrox on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Competitors start the Farmer's Carries station in the Ebrington Hyrox on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Ebrington Hyrox 2025

Competitors start the Farmer's Carries station in the Ebrington Hyrox on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Ireland
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice