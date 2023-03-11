News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
The Bentley Group Derry 10 Miler road race gets underway in St Columb’s Park on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 089
The Bentley Group Derry 10 Miler road race gets underway in St Columb’s Park on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 089
The Bentley Group Derry 10 Miler road race gets underway in St Columb’s Park on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 089

29 Photos from Walled City 10 Miler as 1,500 hit streets of Derry!

The wintry weather didn’t deter more than 1,500 athletes descending on Derry for Saturday’s Walled City 10 Miler.

By Michael Wilson
1 hour ago
Updated 11th Mar 2023, 10:09pm

The route, which began in St. Columb’s Park, took runners along both sides of the River Foyle as Foyle Valley’s Scott Rankin emerged the overall winner with Lifford-Strabane AC’s Claire McGuigan first female home. ‘Journal’ Photographer George Sweeney was there to capture the day on camera, so why not have a look and see if he caught you or anyone you know on the big day . . .

Allan Bogle, City of Derry Spartans, second place, Scott Rankin, Foyle Valley, winner, and Matthew McLaughlin, Foyle Valley, took third place in the Bentley Group Derry 10 Miler road race on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 112

1. Allan Bogle, City of Derry Spartans, second place, Scott Rankin, Foyle Valley, winner, and Matthew McLaughlin, Foyle Valley, took third place in the Bentley Group Derry 10 Miler road race on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 112

Allan Bogle, City of Derry Spartans, second place, Scott Rankin, Foyle Valley, winner, and Matthew McLaughlin, Foyle Valley, took third place in the Bentley Group Derry 10 Miler road race on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 112

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Runners make their way through St Columb’s Park during the Bentley Group Derry 10 Miler road race on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 107

2. Runners make their way through St Columb’s Park during the Bentley Group Derry 10 Miler road race on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 107

Runners make their way through St Columb’s Park during the Bentley Group Derry 10 Miler road race on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 107

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Claire McGuigan, Lifford Strabane AC, was the first female across the line, in a time of 58 minutes 56 seconds in the Bentley Group Derry 10 Miler road race on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 114

3. Claire McGuigan, Lifford Strabane AC, was the first female across the line, in a time of 58 minutes 56 seconds in the Bentley Group Derry 10 Miler road race on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 114

Claire McGuigan, Lifford Strabane AC, was the first female across the line, in a time of 58 minutes 56 seconds in the Bentley Group Derry 10 Miler road race on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 114

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Runners who completed the Bentley Group Derry 10 Miler Road Race received a commemorative medal. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 109

4. Runners who completed the Bentley Group Derry 10 Miler Road Race received a commemorative medal. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 109

Runners who completed the Bentley Group Derry 10 Miler Road Race received a commemorative medal. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 109

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Derry