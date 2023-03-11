The wintry weather didn’t deter more than 1,500 athletes descending on Derry for Saturday’s Walled City 10 Miler.
The route, which began in St. Columb’s Park, took runners along both sides of the River Foyle as Foyle Valley’s Scott Rankin emerged the overall winner with Lifford-Strabane AC’s Claire McGuigan first female home. ‘Journal’ Photographer George Sweeney was there to capture the day on camera, so why not have a look and see if he caught you or anyone you know on the big day . . .
1. Allan Bogle, City of Derry Spartans, second place, Scott Rankin, Foyle Valley, winner, and Matthew McLaughlin, Foyle Valley, took third place in the Bentley Group Derry 10 Miler road race on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 112
2. Runners make their way through St Columb’s Park during the Bentley Group Derry 10 Miler road race on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 107
3. Claire McGuigan, Lifford Strabane AC, was the first female across the line, in a time of 58 minutes 56 seconds in the Bentley Group Derry 10 Miler road race on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 114
4. Runners who completed the Bentley Group Derry 10 Miler Road Race received a commemorative medal. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 109
