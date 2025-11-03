Competitor carries 'Sandbag Lunge' during the Maiden City Hyrox V Fitness Challenge held at Sean Dolans GAC on Saturday. Photograph: George Sweeneyplaceholder image
30 brilliant action shots from Maiden City Hyrox event in Derry

By Simon Collins
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 12:46 GMT
The fifth running of the popular Maiden City Hyrox simulation at Sean Dolan’s GAC clubhouse proved a huge success with almost 500 athletes of all abilities taking part in the event last Saturday.

Organised by former professional footballer Vincent Sweeney and his team, the event continues to enhance its reputation amongst the top Hyrox simulations in the country and there was some outstanding performances on the day and an unbelievable atmosphere.

Our photographer George Sweeney captured these fantastic photographs from Saturday’s race.

Competitor takes part in ‘Farmers Carry’ during the Maiden City Hyrox V Fitness Challenge held at Sean Dolans GAC on Saturday. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Competitor carries 'Sandbag Lunge' during the Maiden City Hyrox V Fitness Challenge held at Sean Dolans GAC on Saturday. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

David Best in the warm-up area ahead of his Maiden City Hyrox V race at Sean Dolans GAC on Saturday. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Going through her paces in the Warm-up area, this competitor prepares for her Maiden City Hyrox race at Sean Dolans GAC on Saturday. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

