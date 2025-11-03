Organised by former professional footballer Vincent Sweeney and his team, the event continues to enhance its reputation amongst the top Hyrox simulations in the country and there was some outstanding performances on the day and an unbelievable atmosphere.
Our photographer George Sweeney captured these fantastic photographs from Saturday’s race.
1. Maiden City Hyrox V
Competitor takes part in ‘Farmers Carry’ during the Maiden City Hyrox V Fitness Challenge held at Sean Dolans GAC on Saturday. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Maiden City Hyrox V
Competitor carries 'Sandbag Lunge' during the Maiden City Hyrox V Fitness Challenge held at Sean Dolans GAC on Saturday. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Maiden City Hyrox V
David Best in the warm-up area ahead of his Maiden City Hyrox V race at Sean Dolans GAC on Saturday. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Maiden City Hyrox V
Going through her paces in the Warm-up area, this competitor prepares for her Maiden City Hyrox race at Sean Dolans GAC on Saturday. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney