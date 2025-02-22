The third running of the popular fitness race which involves eight 1km runs interspersed with eight different functional fitness movements proved a huge success with over 500 hybrid athletes taking part and hundreds of spectators turning up to lend their support throughout the day.

Our photographer George Sweeney was also in attendance and captured these excellent shots of athletes taking part in the run, ski ergs, rower, farmer’s carries, lunges, burpee broad jumps, sled push, sled pull and wall balls.

Check them out and make sure to tag and share if you recognise anyone.

1 . Maiden City Hyrox 3.0 Gavin Abel, Hyrox Judge, and Vincent Sweeney, organiser, Maiden City Hyrox 3.0 Fitness Challenge held at Sean Dolans GAC on Saturday. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

2 . Maiden City Hyrox 3.0 Competitor in the Maiden City Hyrox 3.0 Fitness Challenge held at Sean Dolans GAC on Saturday. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

3 . Maiden City Hyrox 3.0 Competitor in the Maiden City Hyrox 3.0 Fitness Challenge held at Sean Dolans GAC on Saturday. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales