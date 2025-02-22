Competitor in the Maiden City Hyrox 3.0 Fitness Challenge held at Sean Dolans GAC on Saturday. Photograph: George SweeneyCompetitor in the Maiden City Hyrox 3.0 Fitness Challenge held at Sean Dolans GAC on Saturday. Photograph: George Sweeney
30 fabulous images from the Maiden City Hyrox 3.0 at Sean Dolan's

By Simon Collins
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 17:56 BST
Hundreds of Hyrox athletes of all abilities put their bodies on the line for the gruelling Maiden City Hyrox 3.0 staged at the fantastic Sean Dolan’s GAC facility on Saturday.

The third running of the popular fitness race which involves eight 1km runs interspersed with eight different functional fitness movements proved a huge success with over 500 hybrid athletes taking part and hundreds of spectators turning up to lend their support throughout the day.

Our photographer George Sweeney was also in attendance and captured these excellent shots of athletes taking part in the run, ski ergs, rower, farmer’s carries, lunges, burpee broad jumps, sled push, sled pull and wall balls.

Check them out and make sure to tag and share if you recognise anyone.

Gavin Abel, Hyrox Judge, and Vincent Sweeney, organiser, Maiden City Hyrox 3.0 Fitness Challenge held at Sean Dolans GAC on Saturday. Photograph: George Sweeney

1. Maiden City Hyrox 3.0

Gavin Abel, Hyrox Judge, and Vincent Sweeney, organiser, Maiden City Hyrox 3.0 Fitness Challenge held at Sean Dolans GAC on Saturday. Photograph: George Sweeney

Competitor in the Maiden City Hyrox 3.0 Fitness Challenge held at Sean Dolans GAC on Saturday. Photograph: George Sweeney

2. Maiden City Hyrox 3.0

Competitor in the Maiden City Hyrox 3.0 Fitness Challenge held at Sean Dolans GAC on Saturday. Photograph: George Sweeney

Competitor in the Maiden City Hyrox 3.0 Fitness Challenge held at Sean Dolans GAC on Saturday. Photograph: George Sweeney

3. Maiden City Hyrox 3.0

Competitor in the Maiden City Hyrox 3.0 Fitness Challenge held at Sean Dolans GAC on Saturday. Photograph: George Sweeney

Competitor in the Maiden City Hyrox 3.0 Fitness Challenge held at Sean Dolans GAC on Saturday. Photograph: George Sweeney

4. Maiden City Hyrox 3.0

Competitor in the Maiden City Hyrox 3.0 Fitness Challenge held at Sean Dolans GAC on Saturday. Photograph: George Sweeney

