It’s easy to see why the record-breaking 2025 event on the new and improved 13.1 mile course that incorporated more of Strabane town centre as well as the pedestrian bridge, is growing in popularity as participants received the backing a supportive crowd.

Indeed, thousands lined the streets of Strabane, Lifford and Clady village for the 10th edition of the popular cross border event.

Strabane’s Ann Marie McGlynn had a homecoming run to remember as she claimed the senior ladies title in a time of 1:15.04 while in the men’s race Letterkenny AC’s Stephen McAuley and reigning champion Kyle Doherty of City of Derry Spartans enjoyed a real ding dong battle with the Donegal club man edging it by just ten seconds in a lightning fast time of 1:10.18 with Omagh Harriers Eoin Mullan finishing in third.

Photographer Joe Boland [Northwest Newspix] was on hand to capture these fantastic shots from a memorable day.

