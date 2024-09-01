The winners podium was red and white this morning as the City of Derry Spartans duo of Kyle Doherty and Judith Storm led home a bumper field.

The event proved a fantastic success as runners weaved their way through the stunning course which started in Ebrington Square and took participants across the River Foyle to the cityside, showcasing the city’s parks, greenways and bridges before finishing back at Ebrington.

Our photographer George Sweeney was on hand to take some brilliant photographs which captured the mood of a memorable day for so many.

1 . The 2024 Waterside Half Marathon The 2024 Waterside Half Marathon competitors leave Ebrington Square.

2 . The 2024 Waterside Half Marathon The 2024 Waterside Half Marathon competitors leave Ebrington Square.

3 . The 2024 Waterside Half Marathon Sean Doherty, "Child of Peace" was the first baby born in Northern Ireland on 1st September 1994 when a ceasefire to the troubles was declared, celebrated his 30th birthday by taking part in the 2024 Waterside Half Marathon.