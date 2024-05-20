We did it..... Happiness and relief at the finish line. (North West Newspix)We did it..... Happiness and relief at the finish line. (North West Newspix)
We did it..... Happiness and relief at the finish line. (North West Newspix)

71 PHOTOS of Strabane Lifford Half Marathon: See anyone you know?

By Michael Wilson
Published 20th May 2024, 18:18 BST
There were more than 1,000 finishers at a record breaking Strabane-Lifford Half Marathon on Sunday.

In testing conditions where temperatures reached 17 degrees, reigning Waterside Half Marathon champion Kyle Doherty and Helen McCready claimed the top prizes but this was an event about so much more than first place. Athletes of all ages and abilities took part in what proved the biggest and best events yet with North West Newspix on hand to capture all the action on camera. Check out some of Sunday’s most memorable images . . .

Inishown's Kirsty Downey looking relaxed. (Photo: North West Newspix)

Inishown's Kirsty Downey looking relaxed. (Photo: North West Newspix)

Ronan Ormiston (607) keeps his pace high. (Photo: North West Newspix)

Ronan Ormiston (607) keeps his pace high. (Photo: North West Newspix)

Colly Kelly looking comfortable on the course. (Photo: North West Newspix)

Colly Kelly looking comfortable on the course. (Photo: North West Newspix)

Pol and Kevin Morrin smile for the camera! (Photo: North West Newspix)

Pol and Kevin Morrin smile for the camera! (Photo: North West Newspix)

