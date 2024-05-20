In testing conditions where temperatures reached 17 degrees, reigning Waterside Half Marathon champion Kyle Doherty and Helen McCready claimed the top prizes but this was an event about so much more than first place. Athletes of all ages and abilities took part in what proved the biggest and best events yet with North West Newspix on hand to capture all the action on camera. Check out some of Sunday’s most memorable images . . .
Inishown's Kirsty Downey looking relaxed. (Photo: North West Newspix) Photo: North West Newspix
Ronan Ormiston (607) keeps his pace high. (Photo: North West Newspix) Photo: North West Newspix
Colly Kelly looking comfortable on the course. (Photo: North West Newspix) Photo: North West Newspix
Pol and Kevin Morrin smile for the camera! (Photo: North West Newspix) Photo: North West Newspix