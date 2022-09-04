Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Sandra Duffy pictured with the 39th Waterside Half Marathon winners Declan Reed (2nd place) Gideon Kimosop winner and Scott Rankin (3rd place). Photo: George Sweeney. DER2236GS – 024

Karol Doherty (1:25:20) led the field home in the wheelchair category with Declan Reed of City of Derry Spartans and Foyle Valley's Scott Rankin completing the podium positions for the men while Ciara Toner making it a Spartans first and second in the female race with Leann Gibson from Victoria Park and Connswater third.

The race was started by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, who was at the finish line to greet the runners as they finished.

“It was a wonderful sight to see throngs of runners back on our city’s streets and greenways and I would like to congratulate each and every one of you for completing the Waterside Half Marathon,” she said.

City of Derry Spartans’ Catherine Whoriskey was the first female to finish the 39th Waterside Half Marathon on Sunday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2236GS – 025

“It really is an event for all levels and ages and I loved hearing people’s stories of why they decided to take on the challenge. It takes a lot of work and training to make it across that finish line at St. Columb’s Park running track so you should all be proud of yourselves.

“I would like to acknowledge the dedicated work of Council’s Festival and Events team in successfully delivering an event of this magnitude and the hard work, much of it unseen, they put in behind the scenes.”

Festival and Events Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Jacqueline Whoriskey, thanked everyone who contributed to another successful event.

Karol Doherty was the first wheelchair competitor to finish the 39th Waterside Half Marathon on Sunday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2236GS – 021

“I would like to thank all the thousands of runners and spectators for making this event such a success,” she said. “It makes all the dedicated work of our team and the many clubs and community groups that helped worthwhile to see so many people enjoying the day and making memories.

“It was an emotional day for all the friends and family of Danny Sheerin and our whole team would like to acknowledge the huge contribution he made to our event and athletics across the city. We are pleased that his love and passion for athletics will live on through the cup in his honour.”