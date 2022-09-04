Almost 2,000 turn out for Waterside Half Marathon as Kimosop, Whoriskey and Doherty take titles
Gideon Kimosop (1:07:22) and Catherine Whoriskey (1:20:05) took the male and women’s titles respectively as the Waterside Half Marathon made a welcome return to the streets and greenways of Derry with almost 1,800 runners taking part in the 39th staging of the popular run.
Karol Doherty (1:25:20) led the field home in the wheelchair category with Declan Reed of City of Derry Spartans and Foyle Valley's Scott Rankin completing the podium positions for the men while Ciara Toner making it a Spartans first and second in the female race with Leann Gibson from Victoria Park and Connswater third.
The race was started by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, who was at the finish line to greet the runners as they finished.
“It was a wonderful sight to see throngs of runners back on our city’s streets and greenways and I would like to congratulate each and every one of you for completing the Waterside Half Marathon,” she said.
Most Popular
-
1
PHOTO SPECIAL: The 39th Waterside Half Marathon in 26 defining photographs
-
2
Almost 2,000 turn out for Waterside Half Marathon as Kimosop, Whoriskey and Doherty take titles
-
3
Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins praises Ryan Graydon
-
4
Shamrock Rovers wobble and Derry City resume hunt as title race regains its intrigue
-
5
Derry City reignite title race with convincing victory over UCD as Rovers lose
“It really is an event for all levels and ages and I loved hearing people’s stories of why they decided to take on the challenge. It takes a lot of work and training to make it across that finish line at St. Columb’s Park running track so you should all be proud of yourselves.
“I would like to acknowledge the dedicated work of Council’s Festival and Events team in successfully delivering an event of this magnitude and the hard work, much of it unseen, they put in behind the scenes.”
Festival and Events Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Jacqueline Whoriskey, thanked everyone who contributed to another successful event.
“I would like to thank all the thousands of runners and spectators for making this event such a success,” she said. “It makes all the dedicated work of our team and the many clubs and community groups that helped worthwhile to see so many people enjoying the day and making memories.
“It was an emotional day for all the friends and family of Danny Sheerin and our whole team would like to acknowledge the huge contribution he made to our event and athletics across the city. We are pleased that his love and passion for athletics will live on through the cup in his honour.”
A link to the full results from the Waterside Half Marathon are available on the Waterside Half Marathon Facebook page and at Derrystrabane.com/whm.