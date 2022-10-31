And they’re off at St. Mary’s College

St. Mary’s College was delighted to once again host the primary school duathlon event. This year’s event was part-funded by Ballymagroarty Hazelbank Community Partnership with the aim to increase physical activity of children and provide a positive wellbeing challenge.

The duathlon saw P6/P7 children take part in a run/cycle/run across the school’s pitches and under the guidance of the PE Department and Year 12 students from St. Mary’s. Primary schools taking part included Greenhaw, Holy Family, St. Eithne’s, Holy Child, Rosemount, St. Therese and Faughanvale.

Speaking at Wednesday morning’s event, Jennifer O’Connell-Martin, Head of PE said: "The schools that came were fantastic. The children showed resilience and determination to complete the run, bike, run, and under what were blustery conditions on the day. This was the first post-COVID duathlon event and everyone seemed to enjoy taking part.

“What made it even more special was the support and encouragement they received, not only from their school friends, but all participants.”

Mrs O’Connell-Martin also thanked the school’s GCSE students for their help on the day. “Our girls were fantastic ambassadors for our school. They showed maturity, positivity and encouraged each child to cross the finish line to collect their medal. Their hard work was kindly noted by visiting staff. We are very grateful that the event was so well supported. Congratulations to all participants.”

Photographer Jim McCafferty was there to take pictures from all the action.

1. North West Primary Schools Duathlon Students from St. Mary’s College who helped out with the North West Primary Schools Duathlon at the school last Wednesday morning. Included are PE teaching staff. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

2. North West Primary Schools Duathlon Children from St. Therese’s PS, Lenamore who competed in the Primary Schools Duathlon at St. Mary’s College on Wednesday morning. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

3. North West Primary Schools Duathlon Children from Holy Child PS, Creggan who competed in the Primary Schools Duathlon at St. Mary’s College. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

4. North West Primary Schools Duathlon Greenhaw PS pupils Amy Rose and Isaac pictured with their medals after completing Wednesday’s Duathlon. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales