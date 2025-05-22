Tobergal Beauty pictured with Charles and Clare Coyle, Nathan and Shane Coyle and Nicole Stewart.

​Racing took place as normal last Saturday and Sunday night at Lifford Greyhound Stadium and there was some notable performances over the weekend.

Indeed, ​Ballymoney based owner Jimmy Anderson and Derry based owner, Charles Coyle both landed a treble of winners on the card.

The first leg of the Anderson treble came in the first race on the card over 525 yards. Italian Lady - the 7/4 favourite from trap two – took the lead going into the final bends and stayed on strongly to win by over four lengths in a time of 29.83.

The second Anderson winner was in race three also over 525 yards. Bertie's Jill – a May ‘23 bitch came from off the pace to win.

She stayed on very strongly up the straight to win by four lengths in a good time of 29.34 at odds of 3/1.

The last leg of the treble came in the seventh race also over 525 yards where Coldwater Rolo - a February ‘22 bitch was very quickly away from trap six.

And she never looked in any danger, coming home to win by over five lengths in a time of 29.76 at odds of 4/1 to land the treble for the Anderson kennel.

First leg

The first leg of the Coyle kennel treble, meanwhile, came in race two over 525 yards. Roanna Duke, a December ‘21 bitch, was heavily supported from an early price of 11/4 into 13/8. However, she looked in trouble after a slow start as Strive for Gold – a 4/1 shot – flew from trap five and went well clear. It looked the likely winner going into the final bends but Roanna Duke was now in pursuit and she put in a big finish.

She just got up near the line to win by half a length in a time of 29.65.

Leg two came in the fourth race over 525. The Coyle runner Tobergal Beauty – a September ‘22 bitch was attempting to win her third race in a row at the track and she was 7/4 to clinch the victory.

However, she looked to be in trouble as Country Curly from trap six flew from traps and went well clear.

Even as she went into the final bends Country Curly still looked to be the likely winner but the uphill finish is really demanding at Lifford and after her slow start Tobergal Beauty was staying on strongly.

And just near the line she got up to win by half a length in a time of 29.71.

Late Pressure

The third Coyle kennel winner came in the sixth race over 525. Mineola Redeem, a September ‘22 dog showed good early pace to lead around the opening bends and he maintained that advantage into the home straight but the strong-staying Smurfing Legacy from trap one was then closing fast and looked a major danger.

Mineola Redeem held on gamely despite the pressure to win by half a length at odds of 5/2 in a time of 29.42 to land the treble for the Coyle kennel.

So, as normal, racing tomorrow night with the first race taking place at 7.45pm with Sunday night’s card starting at the earlier time of 6pm.