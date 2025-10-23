Boylesports Oaks Semi-Finals at Lifford tomorrow night

The BOYLE Sports Lifford Oaks 2025 Round 1 Heat 2 was won by HACKNEY TANGO in 28.63. Pictured with Danny Kerr (right) & Kai Fraser.

The biggest crowd of the year was in attendance at Lifford Greyhound stadium last Saturday night for the racing when the four first round heats of the Boylesports sponsored Oaks were the main races on the card, and with a 10,000 Euro winner's prize as expected the big kennels were well represented with the best best Bitches in county in the line up.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the first Heat Magical Sapphire, who had good form around Shelboune Park on her card was the 4/5 favourite to win from trap six. At trap rise Innfield Riddle from trap four led up to the opening bends but magical Sapphire made good ground on the outside to nearly join the leader but Innfield Riddle moved off a bit on the bend and that made Magical Sapphire to check and Innfield Riddle went well clear after that and she came home to win over two lengths in a time of 28.72at odds of 6/1.

For Enfield based owner/trainer, Barry Clancy Magical Sapphire stayed on well to get second with Blue Bella back in third also qualifying for the semi finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second heat Hackney Tango, who is the 525 Track record holder at Dundalk, was a hot 4/6 favorite to win and she was a very impressive winner. The 4/6 favourite broke second from trap one behind the early pace-setter Friday’s April from trap six. Going into the final bends Hackney Tango went to the front and stayed on well to win in a time of 28.63 for the London based Hackney Boy's syndicate and Belfast based trainer Michael Taggart.

The BOYLE Sports Lifford Oaks 2025 Round 1 Heat 1 was won by INNFIELD RIDDLE in 28.77. Pictured with owner Barry Clancy.

Friday's April finished second with Daleroad Mya back in third also qualifying for the semi finals.

In Heat Three we had the biggest price winner in the Heats. Ashmar Una a 14/1 shot was slowly away from Traps but she came with a strong run in the home straight to win in a time of 28.72 for Carrickmacross based owner/trainer Ciaran O' Reilly. Magical Poppet finished second with Westway Rossa Back in third also qualifying for the semi finals.

In the last Heat, Singalong Polly, who was 2/1 favorite, came from off the pace to win in a time of 28.56 for Oxfordshire based owner Gilbert Anderson and trainer Pat Buckley. Magical Mag finished second with Durrow Star back in third getting the last qualifying spot for tomorrow night's semi finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Going into tomorrow nights semi finals it looks a very open competition but in the first semi final singalong Polly from trap two is my fancy to win. She was having her first look at the Lifford Track last week and with even a little improvement she should win for Trainer Pat Buckley.

Brandywell Race 5, the Dan McCann Ulster 500, Round 1, Heat 3 was won by SHESAFUNNYLADY from Trap 2 in 28.31. Pictured with Christy Simpson.

Ashmar Una from trap one and Magical Mag sapphire from trap six are selected to also make it through to the final in the second semi final. The early paced Magical Mag from trap one should lead and in doing so she should win.

Hackney Tango from trap two and Fridays April from Trap five are selected to get the last spots for next week's final, so another big crowd is expected at the track tomorrow night and the first race will be at 7.45 pm as normal, and as normal Sunday night's racing starts at 6pm.

BOYLESPORTS OAKS SEMI FINALS

(In Trap order)

1st semi final

T1 Ashmar Una

T2 Singalong Polly

T3 Daleroad Mya

T4 innfield Riddle

T5 magical poppet

T6 magical sapphire

2nd semi final

T1 magical mag

T2 Hackney Tango

T3 Westway Rossa

T4 Blue Belle

T5 Fridays April

T6 Durrow Star

Dan McCann Ulster 500 Semi Final at the Brandywell

Two semi finals of the Dan McCann Ulster 500 will be the main races at Brandywell on Monday night and there were three first round heats of the competition last Monday night at the track and going into the semi finals the competition looks very open after the first round heats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the first semi final Inniskeen Mandy is the selection. The Sept 21 bitch owned by Colm McConomy and trained by Stephen Radcliffe came from behind to win her Heat in a time of 28.35 and she runs from trap three, and if getting any sort of run around the opening bends she will take a lot of beating as she is a stout stayer.

Eager Marty from Trap five looks the likely leader in this semi final and that is a great advantage in any race, but the January 24 Dog owned by Damien McConville is vulnerable in the home straight as he is not a strong stayer but he should make it through to the final.

Shesafunnylady from trap four looks to have the best chance of the remaining runners of making it through for owner Gary Simpson.

The second semi final looks very open on form but I think this could go to the very well drawn Meet More Often from trap one. She loves the inside of the track and should lead. If doing so she should win for owner Eamon Curran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strong staying Galliagh Monko from six looks likely to also qualify with Josie's Tenner from trap three also expected to make it through to the final. As normal first race on Monday night 8pm.

Dann McCann Ulster 500 semi finals

(In Trap order)

1st semi final

T1 Scally Annie

T2 Lye in wait

T3 Inniskeen Mandy

T4 Shesafunnylady

T5 Eager Marty

T6 Creevy Pat

2nd semi final

T1 Meet more Often

T2 Portrush Tootsie

T3 Caislean Champion

T4 Josie's Tenner

T5 Up From Eskragh

T6 Galliagh Monko

THE TRACKER