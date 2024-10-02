Dromrich Kennels winner Eager Aine, pictured with Damian McConville.

​FOR THE first time in Brandywell Greyhound Track's 48 year history organisers were forced to cancel a race meeting due to 'acts of vandalism' last weekend and fears of broken glass on the course.

​The PSNI confirmed the windows of two tractors were smashed at around 9pm on Sunday night and the damage was discovered by Derry City and Strabane District Council staff on Monday morning when preparing the grounds for the evening’s racing.

Council staff have been assessing the extent of the damage and repairs are expected to be carried out as soon as possible in the hope racing can go ahead as normal next Monday night when the first round heats of the Geoff Thompson Memorial 500 are scheduled from 8pm.

Brandywell Greyhound Track organisers urged those involved in this antisocial behaviour to consider 'the negative impact this has on its patrons.'

Brandywell Monday; Whilst the Track Management Team dealt with the area of vandalism, the volunteer Supporters helped with the routine tasks which contribute to keeping the track in pristine condition for our dogs. Great to see such a strong Community Spirit at the Brandywell in the face of adversity.

"After surveying the damage it was decided to cancel the night's racing and, it's sad to say, but after 48 years it's the first time a race meeting had to be cancelled at the track due to vandalism.

"Management has asked that anyone involved in this anti-social behaviour to think of the negative effect it has on many of the patrons who go to the Brandywell and for many of them it's the only social interaction that they have throughout the week.

“We welcome all and are open to working with those involved to include them in our sport and show them what a positive impact it has for all our patrons.

"Hopefully this will not happen again at the track and people can go and enjoy their night out."

Tobergal Beauty pictured with the Coyle family; Claire, Charles and sons Nathan and Shane.

Tobergal Beauty fast time at Lifford

Meanwhile racing took place at Lifford last weekend and on Sunday's card local owner Charles Coyle celebrated a 'double'.

The Coyle runner Tobergal Beauty was the star performer on the card. The September '22 bitch had been very disappointing in her last few races at the track but it was a different story in this race as she went well clear and looked set for an easy victory at that point.

However, despite starting to tire in the home straight, she held on well to win in a good time of 28.82.

The second leg of the Coyle 'double' came in the third race also over 525 yards. Forest Lizzo was 9/4 to win and came home one and a half lengths clear in a time of 29.86 to land the 'double' for the Coyle camp.

Also on the card, Blackstone Benny was an impressive winner of the Open Sprint. The July '22 dog won in a time of 17.65 for Derry based owner Paul Ryan and Belfast based trainer Michael Taggart.

On Saturday night's card Tyrone based owner Damien McConville had a double on the card. Leg one was landed in the fifth race over 525 yards. Eager Aine was a 2/1 shot before the off and galloped on strongly to win by four lengths in a time of 29.22.

Leg two of the double came in the next race over 550 yards. Eager Rosie, a litter sister of Eager Aine, battled on well to hold off Alien Smoker by a length in a time of 30.87 for the 550 yards at odds of 5/2. So as normal, racing tomorrow at the track.

First race at 7.45pm with Sunday afternoon's racing starting at the earlier time of 4pm.