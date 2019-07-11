Brigade on the march

Both the North West Cricket Union and indeed Cricket Ireland will have their eyes fixed skywards today ahead of tommorrow afternoon’s International T20 match at Bready between Ireland and Zimbabwe.

It is the first of two scheduled games this weekend; the second will also be staged at Magheramason on Sunday with a similar start time of 4pm following on from the first game in the best-of-three series which unfortunately was washed out in Belfast on Wednesday.

The local Union are hoping for a bumper attendance for the two games and tickets are available priced at £10 each with under-16’s admitted free.

In between the two Internationals there will be a full programme of fixtures in the Long’s SuperValu Premier Division as Brigade continue their relentless march towards the senior title.

Andy Britton’s team could probably afford to lose a couple of times in their last handful of games and still be crowned champions, however it’s an unlikely scenario for a side that hasn’t yet lost a league or cup game all year.

The Beechgrove outfit have proven themselves cut above the rest of the league so far this season, however they have a really interesting match-up on Saturday as they entertain Glendermott - their opponents in this year’s Senior Cup final.

Gordon Montgomery’s team make the very short trip across the road in decent form themselves and probably feel they have little to lose on this occasion.

The Rectory side now have three league wins to their credit; that’s one more than Coleraine and two more than Strabane in the race to avoid the relegation places.

It’s much more a case of when Brigade are crowned champions than if, and in their current mood it is difficult to see the home side slipping up here.

Donemana do of course still have a chance of catching the leaders, however they will have to win every game for the rest of the summer starting at Coleraine on Saturday. The Holm side proved too strong for Glendermott last time out and the Bannsiders will need to improve dramatically if they are to cause an upset.

Matthew Hutchinson’s team have struggled almost as much as the Red Caps this summer, but do have a win over Peter Gillespie’s side that is currently proving the difference at the bottom.

Strabane will entertain neighbours Bready this weekend and here too the visitors need to secure the points to stay on Brigade’s tail.

David Scanlon’s side had recently put together a decent run of form however that was ended in no uncertain fashion by the champions-elect on Saturday past.

Ballyspallen are another team not yet safe and they go to Eglinton this weekend.

Both teams should be OK now that they have a trio of league wins under their belts however defeat here for either coupled with wins for Strabane and Coleraine would open things up again.

All league games now start at 12 noon as the season heads towards the home straight with plenty to play for especially in the bottom half.

Long’s SuperValu Premier Division Fixtures

Eglinton v Ballyspallen

Strabane v Bready

Brigade v Glendermott

Coleraine v Donemana