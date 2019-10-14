Callum Devine delighted with superb Donegal Harvest Rally victory

DERRY ACE, Callum Devine and his Enniskillen co-driver Brian Hoy took their first major win as they dominated the Donegal Harvest Rally at the weekend with their Fiesta R5 leading the nine stage event from start to finish.

This was despite all the efforts of this year’s National title holders Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes and former champion Donagh Kelly in his VW Polo.

Devine led Moffett, who was making his debut in a Polo R5, for most of the day, with Kelly close behind in third place, but on the final loop, the Monaghan driver slid back to fourth position behind local man Joe McGonigle’s Mini.

Although he didn’t score any points this time out, Brian Armstrong had a big enough lead to clinch the Sligo Pallets Border Rally Championship for the second year in succession, and the third time in all, at the wheel of his Escort.

Kevin Gallagher and Ger Conway were best of the two wheel drive brigade in their Darrian, taking fifth place overall, while Jack Brunton was the Junior winner in his Civic ahead of Ryan Moore.

Claudy man, Devine was delighted with his first win of the year at the end of nince special stages in Inishowen.

Donegal Harvest Rally winners, Callum Devine and Brian Hoy. Photo by Colin Cairns.

"We're delighted," said Devine. "It's our first year in R5 so it's been a great learning year all round. We didn't make it easy for ourselves, we had a spin there on a couple of stages.

"Every time we went ahead we were the right back in the mix with the boys. The guys were all driving hard and it showed. It was a fight right til the end for second spot for all the rest of guys so we're delighted."