The Bloomfield native, who now lives in Muff, says he can’t wait to take in the whole experience at the prestigious event in Madonna di Campiglio in northern Italy, in July.
“I can’t wait to go, I’m buzzing to be selected,” he insisted, “I just love fishing. I have been doing it for the past six years, since my grandad John first took me out.
"He was always into the fly fishing and I enjoyed doing it with him. I started on the lakes but now I’m on the rivers and I do different types of fishing, but it was my grandad who got me into fishing and it’s the best hobby.
“It’s certainly not a bad hobby when you get called up for Ireland to fish in Italy. When I got the phone call from Danny (English) he asked would I be interested in doing it and I told him definitely. To be honest I couldn’t believe it.”
Under the guidance of Damien Devine and the other FROG (Foyle River Catchment Outdoor Group CIC) coaches, Wilson has really shone, competing in and winning many of the competitions run by FROG meaning he now gets the chance to compete on the world stage.
A long standing member of the Dennett Anglers Association, Damien becomes the first Derry youth to represent TAFI Ireland in a world championship and will travel to Wicklow later this month to meet up with the squad for some training.
“You won’t even think it but there’s a lot of training involved and I’m going down to Wicklow in a few weeks time,” he added, “The whole Ireland squad is meeting up down there and we’ll be going out to fish in one of the rivers in Rathdrum.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Damien offset the cost of travel and accommodation for his trip to Italy.