Alderman Graham Warke, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council who has hosted a reception for Damien Wilson Irish Rep in F.I.S.H (fishing in support of Hope) where he was presented with a commemorative piece of crystal. Picture by Martin McKeown.

The Bloomfield native, who now lives in Muff, says he can’t wait to take in the whole experience at the prestigious event in Madonna di Campiglio in northern Italy, in July.

“I can’t wait to go, I’m buzzing to be selected,” he insisted, “I just love fishing. I have been doing it for the past six years, since my grandad John first took me out.

"He was always into the fly fishing and I enjoyed doing it with him. I started on the lakes but now I’m on the rivers and I do different types of fishing, but it was my grandad who got me into fishing and it’s the best hobby.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alderman Graham Warke, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council who has hosted a reception for Damien Wilson Irish Rep in F.I.S.H (fishing in support of Hope) where he was presented with a commemorative piece of crystal. Damien was also joined by members of FROG, Foyle River Catchment Outdoor Group. Included are Joe Owens, Robbie Gillespie, Thomas Campbell, Daniel English and Teddy Divin. Picture by Martin McKeown

“It’s certainly not a bad hobby when you get called up for Ireland to fish in Italy. When I got the phone call from Danny (English) he asked would I be interested in doing it and I told him definitely. To be honest I couldn’t believe it.”

Under the guidance of Damien Devine and the other FROG (Foyle River Catchment Outdoor Group CIC) coaches, Wilson has really shone, competing in and winning many of the competitions run by FROG meaning he now gets the chance to compete on the world stage.

A long standing member of the Dennett Anglers Association, Damien becomes the first Derry youth to represent TAFI Ireland in a world championship and will travel to Wicklow later this month to meet up with the squad for some training.

“You won’t even think it but there’s a lot of training involved and I’m going down to Wicklow in a few weeks time,” he added, “The whole Ireland squad is meeting up down there and we’ll be going out to fish in one of the rivers in Rathdrum.”