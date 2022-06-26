Danny Quigley pictured with participants, organisers and staff from the Bogside Brandywell Health Forum at the end of Sunday's DQF Try-A-Tri at Templemore Sports Complex. (Photos: Jim McCafferty)

Danny Quigley Fund 'Try-a-Tri' Triathlon proves huge hit - PHOTO SPECIAL

The Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum’s Danny Quigley Fund ‘Try-a-Tri’ triathlon proved a huge success at Templemore Sports Complex on Sunday morning.

By Michael Wilson
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 7:18 pm
Updated Sunday, 26th June 2022, 7:21 pm

Specifically designed for those wishing to experience a triathlon for the first time, the event saw competitors swim, cycle and run a reduced distance to that of a full triathlon on what was still a challenging course for beginners. Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Colr. Sandra Duffy, was on hand alongside Danny to see off scores of athletes on the first wave of swimmers.

Check out some of the day's defining images and see if the 'Journal' camera has caught you or anyone you know!

Emma Boyd (47) is cheered on during Sunday's DQF 'Try-a Tri' Triathlon at Templemore.

Emma Boyd (47) is cheered on during Sunday's DQF 'Try-a Tri' Triathlon at Templemore.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

Courtney Cowan makes her way onto Buncrana Road for the cycling part of Sunday's Triathlon.

Courtney Cowan makes her way onto Buncrana Road for the cycling part of Sunday's Triathlon.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

3. Danny Quigley's DQF 'Try-a Tri' proves huge success at Templemore

Danny Quigley congratulates Angela Lafferty after Sunday's Try-a Tri' Triathlon at Templemore Sports Complex.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

Swimmers half way their time in the pool during Sunday's Triathlon at Templemore.

Swimmers half way their time in the pool during Sunday's Triathlon at Templemore.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

