Specifically designed for those wishing to experience a triathlon for the first time, the event saw competitors swim, cycle and run a reduced distance to that of a full triathlon on what was still a challenging course for beginners. Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Colr. Sandra Duffy, was on hand alongside Danny to see off scores of athletes on the first wave of swimmers.
Check out some of the day's defining images and see if the 'Journal' camera has caught you or anyone you know!
Emma Boyd (47) is cheered on during Sunday's DQF 'Try-a Tri' Triathlon at Templemore. (Photo: Jim McCafferty)
Courtney Cowan makes her way onto Buncrana Road for the cycling part of Sunday's Triathlon. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Danny Quigley congratulates Angela Lafferty after Sunday's Try-a Tri' Triathlon at Templemore Sports Complex. (Photo: Jim McCafferty)
Swimmers half way their time in the pool during Sunday's Triathlon at Templemore. (Photo: Jim McCafferty)
