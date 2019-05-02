Daryl Gurney beats Michael van Gerwen to boost play-off hopes

Daryl Gurney took a huge step towards the Unibet Premier League play-offs after recording his second win of this year’s competition against reigning World Champion Michael van Gerwen.

‘Superchin’ toppled the Dutchman in Berlin and repeated the feat in Manchester with an 8-5 victory to leave him a point outside the top four with two game’s remaining.

Despite beating the three time world champion Gurney was not totally happy with his performance on the night.

“I’m glad to get the win I needed something out of the game,” he said.

“The game should have been a draw but it gives me a chance from here on in to the end.

“It was probably a point more than I deserved, one point out of this game would give me a good shot.

“Getting two gives me a good chance against Gerwyn Price next week then Michael Smith in the last week.

“Hopefully I can finish in the top four but if I don’t if I can beat what I tallied up last year in the Premier League to finish fifth. If I can match it or beat it I’ll be happy enough,” added Gurney.