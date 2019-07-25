Daryl Gurney reaches Betfred Word Matchplay quarter-finals

Daryl Gurney advanced to the quarter-finals of the Betfred World Matchplay, after a tough win over Keegan Brown.

Gurney made it through to the last eight for a second time in three years thanks to a hard-fought 11-9 victory over Keegan Brown.

Two-time TV title winner Gurney - who ended the match with eight 180s to his name - broke throw in the second leg on his way to an early 3-0 lead, before the next 11 legs all went with throw in a tight contest to leave Gurney 8-6 in front.

Leg 15 saw Brown break the Gurney throw for the first time, only for the Northern Irishman to break straight back before holding throw to go within a leg of the match at 10-7.

A resilient Brown clinched back-to-back legs to cut the gap to 10-9, only for Gurney to find a last-dart double four to prevent a tie-break.

The quarter-finals begin on Thursday as Michael van Gerwen's conqueror Glen Durrant plays James Wade, and Michael Smith takes on Mervyn King.

Friday's last eight contests will open with the tie between Cross and Bunting, before Gurney and Wright face off for a place in the semi-finals.

Following the conclusion of the second round, Cross is now the 11/4 tournament favourite with sponsors Betfred as the 2018 World Champion chases another TV title.

Wright is the 3/1 second favourite ahead of Blackpool debutant Durrant (9/2), World Championship finalist Smith (5/1) and 2007 World Matchplay winner Wade (7/1).

Gurney is a 9/1 chance as he targets a third TV title, with Bunting and King the 28/1 outsiders.