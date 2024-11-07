Stephen Brett on the podium at the World Karate and Kickboxing Championships held in Albufeira, Portugal.

Derry brothers Stephen and Andy Brett were celebrating a remarkable family double last week after the siblings each clinched a gold medal at the prestigious World Karate and Kickboxing Championships held in Albufeira, Portugal.

Stephen and Andy – head coaches at Elite Martial Arts in Derry – travelled to Portugal as part of Team Norther Ireland for the champions which took place from October 27th to November 1st and attracted competitors from across the globe.

Competing within one of the world’s largest and most competitive martial arts bodies -The WKKC – the Brett brothers faced some of the top martial artists on the planet but from the outset demonstrated unmatched skill and determination, powering their way to the finals and claiming a brace of world titles for Team NI. And there was more local representation in Portugal as Stephen and Andy travelled to the Championships alongside team Team NI President, Michael Bradley, and Vice-President, Finneen Bradley who remarked that the brothers’ triumph not only marked a personal victory but also highlighted the exceptional calibre of martial arts talent emerging from Derry.

Reflecting on their journey, Mr. Bradley stated: “Watching the Brett brothers in action in Portugal was a true pleasure. They are incredibly skilled martial artists with whom I’ve had the privilege of previously training since they were young, even before they opened up Elite Martial Arts.

Andy Brett with his gold medal at the World Karate and Kickboxing Championships held in Portugal.

"Congratulations to both Stephen and Andy on their outstanding achievements in one of the most demanding global arenas. Their dedication and expertise continue to inspire the martial arts community both in Derry and beyond.”

And adding to the excitement was Stephen’s son, Jake, who also competed on the world stage, narrowly missing out on making it a Brett family hat-trick after a thrilling and hard-fought battle!