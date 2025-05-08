A few of the cyclists who will set off from Malin on Saturday to raise funds for Medical Aid for Palestine.

​On Saturday a group of 10 intrepid Derry and Donegal folk will set off to cycle the length of Ireland in a bid to raise money for Medical Aid for Palestine.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The locals were moved to act by the horrific images coming out of Gaza almost daily and plan to use their journey from Malin Head to Mizen Head to raise much needed funds to ease the suffering of the thousands who have been injured or displaced, with one hundred per cent of monies raised going directly to the aid effort.

The six day cycle will be complemented by a daily 10km walk undertaken by the cyclists' support team which Simon Doherty, a member of the organising committee, explained the public are more than welcome to join.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For many months now, we have been heartbroken and in daily shock at the toll of death, injury and devastation being inflicted on the people of Gaza," explained Simon.

The locals will set out on Saturday to Cycle-Walk-Swim for Gaza.

"So we are travelling along the length of the country to raise funds for the amazing Medical Aid for Palestinians, and to express our support and heartfelt solidarity with all of those affected. There are 10 doing the cycle but the support team will be doing a 10km walk during each of the six legs of the trip.

"The first leg is from Malin Head to Donegal Town. From Donegal Town we travel down through lovely Leitrim to Carrick on Shannon and then south to Portumna in Co Galway. Limerick is the next stop after Portumna before setting out for Killarney. The final leg will see us cycle up and over the Cork and Kerry mountains and hopefully freewheeling down to Mizen Head.

"If anyone would like to join any of the walks, 'Cycle Walk Swim for Gaza' on Facebook will have a list of each day’s meeting point and start time. We’re all meeting up on Sunday week (May 18th) in Culdaff for a swim at 11am to ease the legs, and all are welcome!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The walk on day one will be from Creevy Pier (between Rossnowlagh and Ballyshannon) to Ballyshannon and back, meeting up at Creevy at noon.

The novice cyclists have been training steadily for a couple of months now ahead of a challenge Simon admits pales into insignificance compared to the suffering people have been experiencing in Gaza, something the group hope will move as many as many as possible to donate.

"Training has been going very well," he added, "It has been a lot nicer these last few weeks but even during the dark evenings, Derry and Muff is well set up for safe off road cycling, so you can accrue good kilometres after dark and in wet weather

"As a group, we’d love to acknowledge and send our heartfelt appreciation to those kind souls who have donated so far, and if anyone can spare a few pounds, that would be great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Medical Aid for Palestine do the most amazing work in conditions we can only imagine, and we’re so glad to be able to help and to express our support and heartfelt solidarity with those affected. And just to add, all participants are covering our own food and accommodation, so all donations go directly to MAP."

The full team taking part in the cycle and walks are: Robbie Butler, JR McLaughlin, Marelle O'Neill, Ronan McCaul, Mary O'Hara, Gerard O'Hara, Jim O'Neill, Christine Carlin, Benny McDaid, Charlotte Docherty, Billy Hutchinson, Michael McGinley, Leo Gillen, Siobhan Gillen, Jim Keys, Meabh O'Neill, Joe McEvoy, Kevin Abbott, Mary McHugh and Áine Abbott, Michael Abbot, Emma Johnston, Charlotte and Simon Doherty.

Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so at www.gofundme.com/f/cyclewalkswim-for-gaza