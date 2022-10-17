Derry duo lead Team NI to WKC World glory

Ben Houston celebrating his silver medal at the WKC World Championships in Killarney last week.

Michael (7th Dan) and Finneen (5th Dan) were only confirmed in their new roles on August 3rd by the World Karate and Kickboxing Commission. That announcement meant the Bradley duo would be taking control of the Northern Ireland National Team with little more than eight weeks to assemble, train and develop a team suitable to compete on the world stage.

WKC is world renowned for the high standard of competitors from around the world and this year’s championships, which ran from October 9th - 13th, saw countries from Canada, USA, England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Spain, Guatemala, Honduras, Venezuela, Mexico, Brazil and Germany competing with every country hungry for those coveted world medals.

Despite the limited preparation time, the NI Team, consisting of 12 strong individuals fighting in 21 different divisions, did themselves proud en route to a superb haul of 13 world medals courtesy of:

Team NI President, Fineen Bradley, celebrates with Mikey Bradley, who picked up a silver medal at last week's WKC World Championships in Killarney.

Corey Hanna – Silver & Bronze

Mikey Bradley – Silver

Ben Houston – Silver

Erin McNicholl – Silver (x2)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corey Hanna, who picked up silver and bronze medals at the WKC World Championships, celebrates her second placed finish in Killarney.

Banaz Ali – Bronze

Rian McNicholl – Bronze (x3)

Ryan McFadden – Bronze

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aubrey Tarr – Bronze

MIckey Finn's member Banaz Ali celebrates her bronze medal at the WKC World Championships in Killarney last week.

Finneen Bradley - Bronze

Speaking after the tournament, Team President Michael Bradley said: “Each fighter did themselves, their club and national team proud, fighting the cream of the crop of world karate and kickboxing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had some students who were experiencing the world stage, this level of competition, for the first time and to see them defeating leading countries like Canada and USA was a phenomenal achievement in itself.

"The talent and desire in our city is without a doubt second to none.”

Finneen Bradley, Co-President, added: “To achieve this level of success in such a short period of time, in such a prestigious world body, is a testament to the talent of our fighters and commitment of their families. It resonates the deep pride amongst the team.”

Master John Douvris, WKC World President and Canadian National Team Coach also paid tribute to the performance of the the NI team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Northern Ireland team was impressive at this year’s World Championships, showing amazing skills and sportsmanship,” he added.

The WKC 2023 World Championships will be held in Orlando Florida next October with the NI National team selection taking place in February 2023. For details on all classes at Mickey Finn’s Karate and Kickboxing Academy, find the club on Facebook and Instagram.