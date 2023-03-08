Derry welcomes 1,500 for Walled City 10 miler this Saturday
Spring has sprung (or is trying to at least!) and the ninth edition of the hugely popular Walled City 10 mile Road Race is all set to welcome around 1,500 runners to St. Columb’s Park this Saturday (March 11th).
The Bentley Group Bars and Restaurants are the new main sponsors with our accompanying photograph showing The Bentley’s ‘main men’, Ruari Breslin and Tony O Connor with Gerry Lynch of the race organisation team at last week’s pre race launch.
Subsidiary sponsors, McMahon’s Building Supplies and Kelly's Supermarkets, are also back on board again this year with their very usual generous support.
At the launch, Scott Galbraith of the organising team, welcomed the new sponsors to the event saying: "Ruari and Tony and the entire Bentley group bring major quality and style to our event. We are delighted to have them on board and look forward to working with them into the future."
Organised as usual by the Walled City Marathon team and City of Derry Spartans, Saturday’s race will feature a healthy mix of classy club runners, recreational runners and joggers.
A big input again from locals, plus the usual massive input from further afield, has seen runners vote with their feet once again to be part of what should be another brilliant race along both sides of the Foyle.
Up front the local duo, Allan Bogle and Paddy O’Donnell of the Spartans and top local rivals, Scott Rankin and Gary Slevin, should fight it out for the male podium places with Bogle perhaps hoping to improve on his runners up spot from last year.
North West athlete, Claire McGuigan, is favourite for the female title with the danger coming from new Annadale Striders recruit, Sarah Jane Cooke. Former Spartan star, Cathy McCourt, recently back in competitive action following a lengthy period out with injury and illness, will make a welcome return to the North West and many will be interested in her performance.
Race packs can be collected at the Foyle Arena from Friday 10th March between 1pm and 8pm. On race morning it's from 8 30am, closing at 10.15am with the race starting on the St. Columb’s Park track at 10.30am sharp with first finishers expected back at the track circa 11.25am.