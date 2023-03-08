Ruari Breslin and Tony O'Connor of The Bentley Group, new main sponsors of The Walled City 10 miler, pictured with Gerry Lynch (right), member of the race organising team, at last week's pre-race launch.

The Bentley Group Bars and Restaurants are the new main sponsors with our accompanying photograph showing The Bentley’s ‘main men’, Ruari Breslin and Tony O Connor with Gerry Lynch of the race organisation team at last week’s pre race launch.

Subsidiary sponsors, McMahon’s Building Supplies and Kelly's Supermarkets, are also back on board again this year with their very usual generous support.

At the launch, Scott Galbraith of the organising team, welcomed the new sponsors to the event saying: "Ruari and Tony and the entire Bentley group bring major quality and style to our event. We are delighted to have them on board and look forward to working with them into the future."

Organised as usual by the Walled City Marathon team and City of Derry Spartans, Saturday’s race will feature a healthy mix of classy club runners, recreational runners and joggers.

A big input again from locals, plus the usual massive input from further afield, has seen runners vote with their feet once again to be part of what should be another brilliant race along both sides of the Foyle.

Up front the local duo, Allan Bogle and Paddy O’Donnell of the Spartans and top local rivals, Scott Rankin and Gary Slevin, should fight it out for the male podium places with Bogle perhaps hoping to improve on his runners up spot from last year.

North West athlete, Claire McGuigan, is favourite for the female title with the danger coming from new Annadale Striders recruit, Sarah Jane Cooke. Former Spartan star, Cathy McCourt, recently back in competitive action following a lengthy period out with injury and illness, will make a welcome return to the North West and many will be interested in her performance.