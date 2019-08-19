Dessie's Run expecting more than 200 competitors on Wednesday night

The clock is ticking down to the annual Dessie's Run 10K road race this Wednesday (August 21st) on the Gransha--Waterside Greenway circuit with around 200 runners expected for the 7pm start.

The popular 10k is a long standing favourite across the North West and beyond and attracts runners of all abilities, many of them fine tuning their final preparations for the Waterside Half Marathon on Sunday, September 1st.

Defending champions Scott Rankin and Anne Marie McGlynn, both signed for the WHM by the way, are expected to front the field on Wednesday evening but are sure to face strong challenges from the other top performers toeing the line.

There is no pre-entry system and all entries will be taken on the night, from 5pm at the new race HQ in Oakgrove Integrated College in the Gransha grounds. The entry fee is 10 sterling or 10 euro.

Entries will be accepted up to circa 6.45pm and with race t-shirts on offer to the first 150 entrants, getting to Oakgrove in good time will be essential.

The usual generous cash prizes for the top finishers and age group category winners and quality competition down through the field on a virtually traffic free course adds to the appeal of the race.

And of course there is the complimentary post race refreshments at the awards ceremony and the opportunity to chat about your efforts with friends and rivals!

The course has been tweaked to facilitate easy access to the Oakgrove HQ, the new start is adjacent, with a revised first 3K or so and new start and finish locations. All very interesting and certain to deliver yet another very successful Dessie's Run, a fitting ongoing tribute to the memory of the late Sparta AC club captain, Dessie McNulty.